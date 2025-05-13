On View

13 May 2025, 11:57 am CET

Highlights from Berlin Gallery Weekend 2025 by

by May 13, 2025

The 2025 edition of Berlin Gallery Weekend took place from May 2 to 4, inviting visitors to experience Berlin’s dynamic contemporary art scene, with more than fifty galleries participating across the city. The event showcased works by over eighty artists from more than twenty countries, reflecting the international diversity of Berlin’s art landscape. As a long-time partner, BMW continued its support of the renowned cultural event and, for the first time, contributed to its newly introduced talk program – further enriching a weekend that offered insights within the contemporary art world.

Anne Imhof, Cold Hope (Shooter II), 2025. Oil on canvas. 240 x 210 cm. Photography by Avventuroso. Courtesy of the artist.

Galerie Buchholz presented “Cold Hope,” a solo exhibition by Anne Imhof, featuring new large-scale paintings based on stills from coming-of-age films. These images underwent multiple layers of translation, dissolving into charged fields of abstraction.

Erwan Sene, “Chutes and Signals”. Detail of installation at 032C Gallery, Berlin, 2025. Photography by Avventuroso. Courtesy of the artist.

At 032c Gallery, Erwan Sene transformed the space into a surreal game-like Luna Park for “Chutes and Signals,” blending sculptural paintings with sound installations in a playful, sensory-driven environment.

Cyprien Gaillard, Retinal Rivalry, 2024. Video. Photography by Avventuroso. Courtesy of the artist.

Sprüth Magers showcased Cyprien Gaillard’s video work “Retinal Rivalry,” where stereoscopic visuals created a hallucinatory, almost sculptural experience that twisted viewers’ sense of time and perception.

SoiL Thornton, “The Rest”. Installation view at Galerie Neu, Berlin, 2025. Photography by Avventuroso. Courtesy of the artist.

Galerie Neu hosted “The Rest,” a solo show by SoiL Thornton that invited viewers into a multisensory and linguistically rich reflection on the many meanings of “rest.” Thornton’s playful ambiguity challenged traditional narrative structures.

Diane Severin Nguyen, Wartime Spark, 2025. Detail. LightJet C-Print, custom velvet. 81 x 61 cm. Photography by Avventuroso. Courtesy of the artist.

In her Berlin debut at Molitor, Diane Severin Nguyen presented a powerful combination of photography, video, and material transformation. Her works in this untitled exhibition explored texture, light, and meaning through a kind of visual alchemy.

Benjamin Lallier, “Lying In The Kitchen”. Detail of installation view at Heidi Gallery, Berlin, 2025. Photography by Avventuroso. Courtesy of the artist.

Heidi gallery featured “LYING IN THE KITCHEN” by Benjamin Lalier, a series of monumental works that reimagined domestic settings. With bold gestures and scale, Lalier offered a meditation on intimacy, space, and vulnerability.

Phung-Tien Phan, “Kein Charakter”. Detail of installation view at Schiefe Zähne, Berlin, 2025. Photography by Avventuroso. Courtesy of the artist.

Schiefe Zähne presented a solo exhibition by Phung-Tien Phan, who rejected narrative in favor of a sculptural rack of archetypes. The show replaced traditional storytelling with ephemeral symbols and shifting identities.

Tobias Spichtig, BALLERINA, 2025. Oil on canvas. 130 x 90 cm. Photography by Avventuroso. Courtesy of the artist.

At Contemporary Fine Arts, Tobias Spichtig’s “Taxi Zur Kunst” paid homage to the act of art-making itself. His works blended classical pictorial genres with raw irreverence, celebrating painting as both process and icon.

Klára Hosnedlová, “embrace”. Details of the installation at Hamburger Bahnhof, Berlin, 2025. Commisioned by CHANEL. Photography by Avventuroso. Courtesy of the artist.

As part of the CHANEL Next Prize, Klára Hosnedlová unveiled a monumental site-specific installation in the historic hall of Hamburger Bahnhof. The work explored ideas of home, utopia, and everyday life across different political systems.

Megan Plunkett, “The Already World”. Detail of installation view at Sweetwater, Berlin, 2025. Photography by Avventuroso. Courtesy of the artist.

Sweetwater presented “The Already World,” Megan Plunkett’s second solo exhibition with the gallery. Shot across diverse U.S. locations, the works were displayed on used tables sourced from Kleinanzeigen, blurring the line between object and image in a meditation on memory, materiality, and presentation.

More stories by

Alessio Avventuroso

Madrid Gallery Weekend

Arte Madrid has organised the Apertura Madrid Gallery Weekend, considered as the start of the art gallery season in Madrid,…

Read More