Vans celebrates Brand Curator, cultural change-maker, and photographer Atiba Jefferson. Building on the success of the Miami edition of Atiba Jefferson: Skate Photography, OTW by Vans is excited to partner once again with Atiba and ARCH to present a Paris edition of the exhibition. The Paris showcase will feature more of Atiba’s iconic photos, including never-before-seen cut sheets, slides, negatives, video content, and objects from his vast archive.

Atiba has been capturing the art of skateboarding for nearly three decades. His deep connections to skateboarding and Vans, combined with his rich photography portfolio, have created a significant cultural impact.

ARCH is an architecture firm and film studio founded by Virgil Abloh. Their work today continues to celebrate Virgil’s legacy, his love of skateboarding and creative experimentation.

This event will bring together skate’s top talents, friends, and collaborators in recognition of the significance of Atiba’s work.