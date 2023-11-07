GRAU “Once in a Blue Moon” Kunsthaus Hamburg

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary, Anna Nowak, director of the Hamburg Kunsthaus, is staging the exhibition “Once in a Blue Moon”. Four immersive sound, light and colour installations as well as an extensive performance programme around the Bonfire (2021). The exhibition opens a new look at the institution as an applied space and platform for coming together.

GRAU picks up on the archaic symbol of fire with the sculpture Bonfire (2021) and transforms the art institution into a dynamic place. The futuristic light sculpture shows an expressive light performance, which creates an immersive experience of light. Feelings of closeness and warmth, but also of being overwhelmed.

GRAU is a collaborative project led by the artist duo Timon and Melchior Grau. GRAU blurs the boundaries between conceptual art, industrial design and anthropology by translating sculptural stagings into applied lighting products and thus the tradition of pop art in a radical way. The creative directors of GRAU, Timon Grau and Melchior Grau, have been working since 2010.

GRAU has exhibited in international institutions and biennials, among them Centre d’Art Contemporain Genève as part of the “Biennale de l’Im-age en Mouvement” 2021, at the Bergen Kunsthall as part of the “Bergen Assembly” 2022, at the FRAC Champagne-Ardenne, the Julia Stoschek Foundation and the Kunsthaus in Hamburg. GRAU has also won a number of international design awards, such as the German Design Award in Gold, Design-preis des Deutschen Bundes and Wallpaper* Design Award.

“GRAU expands our relationship with light. We believe in the creative and spiritual power of light and want to use immersive and dynamic light sources to light sources to activate people’s ability to feel their surroundings and to reconnect.” – Timon and Melchior Grau.