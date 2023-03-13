On View

13 March 2023, 9:00 am CET

Anna-Sophie Berger “Mode und Tod” Galerie Emanuel Layr / Vienna

March 13, 2023
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Anna-Sophie Berger, Die Erste Zeit der Jungen Liebe, 2023. Silk satin. 160 x 156 cm. Photography by kunst-dokumentation.com. Courtesy of the artist and Galerie Emanuel Layr, Vienna.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Anna-Sophie Berger, Untitled, Alexander Berger 1979, 2023. C-print. 162,6 x 106,6 cm. Photography by kunst-dokumentation.com. Courtesy of the artist and Galerie Emanuel Layr, Vienna.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Anna-Sophie Berger, Archduke Franz Ferdinand’s Uniform at the Museum of Military History Vienna, 2023. C-print. 101,6 x 67,6 cm. Photography by kunst-dokumentation.com. Courtesy of the artist and Galerie Emanuel Layr, Vienna.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Anna-Sophie Berger, Eidechsenbrosche 1998, 2023. C-print. 101,6 x 67,6 cm. Photography by kunst-dokumentation.com. Courtesy of the artist and Galerie Emanuel Layr, Vienna.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Anna-Sophie Berger, Dora (Wachsperlen Fingerring ca 2000), 2023. C-print. 101,6 x 67,6 cm. Photography by kunst-dokumentation.com. Courtesy of the artist and Galerie Emanuel Layr, Vienna.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Anna-Sophie Berger, “Mode und Tod”. Exhibition view at Galerie Emanuel Layr, Vienna, 2023. Photography by kunst-dokumentation.com. Courtesy of the artist and Galerie Emanuel Layr, Vienna.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Anna-Sophie Berger, “Mode und Tod”. Exhibition view at Galerie Emanuel Layr, Vienna, 2023. Photography by kunst-dokumentation.com. Courtesy of the artist and Galerie Emanuel Layr, Vienna.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Anna-Sophie Berger, Die Erste Zeit der Jungen Liebe, 2023. Silk satin. 160 x 156 cm. Photography by kunst-dokumentation.com. Courtesy of the artist and Galerie Emanuel Layr, Vienna.

“Mode und Tod” is the title of Anna-Sophia Berger solo exhibition at Galerie Emanuel Layr, Vienna. The show presents a selection of new work by the artist, which will be on view through March 25th, 2023.

Find more stories

On View

Galerie Perrotin: #Unlocked

Galerie Perrotin is launching #Unlocked, a series of artist interviews, studio and home visits, podcasts, playlists and virtual exhibition walkthroughs…

Read More