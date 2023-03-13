Anna-Sophie Berger “Mode und Tod” Galerie Emanuel Layr / Vienna

“Mode und Tod” is the title of Anna-Sophia Berger solo exhibition at Galerie Emanuel Layr, Vienna. The show presents a selection of new work by the artist, which will be on view through March 25th, 2023.
