Protected: The Ethics of Listening Closely by Kamari Carter and Julian Dayby Kamari Carter and Julian Day December 22, 2022
More stories by
LISTENING IN
Liquid Architecture presents Machine Listening
Machine Listening is a new investigation and experiment in collective learning, instigated by artist Sean Dockray, legal scholar James Parker,…
The Listening Biennial, a global project about the experiences of listening
The Listening Biennial July 15–August 1, 2021 listeningbiennial.net Facebook Participating institutions, organizations, and collectives: 1983, Hong Kong; aerial, Bergen; AMEE,…
Dia Chelsea’s listening space programme offers visitors a collective sonic experience
Until February 26th, 2022, the program space at Dia Chelsea will be refurbished into a listening space to celebrate the…