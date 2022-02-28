Asymmetry Art Foundation announces an open call for a scholarship at Goldsmith University

Beginning in the academic year of Autumn 2022, Asymmetry Art Foundation is offering a bespoke, fully funded Scholarship in the innovative PhD programme ‘Advanced Practices’ at Goldsmiths University of London. The four-year placement is a unique academic opportunity within the field of curatorial practices and cross-cultural research, awarded to one successful candidate who identifies with Greater Chinese heritage and culture, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, based in the region or internationally.

The Scholarship fully covers four years of the PhD programme, including tuition fees, monthly rent and living costs. The ideal candidate will be an academically determined art professional, an inventive thinker, with a background in curatorial studies and/or contemporary art and relevant work experience. While we are open to all applications, we strongly welcome applicants with work experience and innovative project portfolios or academic publications.

The MPhil/PhD and M.Res ‘Advanced Practices’ programme at Goldsmiths engages with recent developments in how ‘research’ is operating in creative practices. Through an interrelated programme of teaching, projects and collaborations, the course encourages practitioners to respond to the growing importance of practice-driven research within knowledge production, public exhibiting, and cultural organising. ‘Advanced Practices’ is geared towards advancing the grounds for different forms of practice, from artistic to infrastructural. Animated by concepts that vary from anthropology as cultural critique, curatorial knowledges to the exhibitionary matrix, amongst others, the programme encourages applicants to invent new methodologies, reframing and expanding the notions of ‘practice’ beyond forms of making or performing.

Seminars are taught six times a year, encouraging those working in the field to be able to maintain their work. This is a practice-driven and research-based programme that can incorporate projects in progress, collaborations with organisations, and platforms. It can also be an opportunity to rethink the circulation and meaning of how/to whom work is communicated, and to put forms of transdisciplinarity and trans-operationality into practice. The Department of Visual Cultures is a small but vibrant research-active department in the School of Culture and Society at Goldsmiths, comprised of globally acclaimed researchers, artists, and curators from across many fields.