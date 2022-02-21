BUTT Magazine is back in an exclusive partnership with Bottega Veneta

BUTT is back. Exactly 10 after years the last print issue, and two years of pandemic-induced lusty loneliness, it’s time to get together again. The notorious magazine returns next month with a 30th issue spilling over the rim with interviews from a diverse cast of free spirits. It’s still pink, stapled and fits in one hand, but it’s not a reunion. Instead, BUTT picks up with the same intention of providing an outspoken, sexy platform for a queer community in flux.

BUTT’s surprise rebirth this spring begins a new conversation focused on cross-community solidarity and sexual freedom. While queer visibility may be at an all-time high, BUTT’s candid intergenerational dialogues about contemporary life and love have been sorely missing these past ten years. In Issue 30, we ogle at French cinema actor Félix Maritaud and catch up with queen of queer hair Holli Smith. It includes poetry and diaries, the work of artists Ajamu X and Sunil Gupta, and a super romantic cover from LA friend and photographer Clifford Prince King. 75-year-old legend AA Bronson interviews trans-male porn star Billy Vega, and 22-year- old hyperpop DJ Babynymph extols why Greek men are too discreet.

BUTT 30 will pre-launch on March 3rd in Paris with a special three-day installation at Palais de Tokyo in partnership with Bottega Veneta, the issue’s exclusive advertiser. To celebrate the occasion, Bottega Veneta and BUTT will install one of Saša J. Mächtig’s K67 Kiosks – an icon of Slovenian industrial design – for a weekend of BUTT fun. From March 4th-6th the new issue will be on sale alongside the installation at the Palais de Tokyo, with the first lucky visitors re- ceiving a special BUTT x Bottega Veneta edition t-shirt. The BUTT celebration will then move to the dancefloor at a club night on March 4th thrown in collaboration with Paris party crew Mustang. Following the Paris launch, the 100-page issue will become available in other select stores worldwide and for order online.