FLASH FEED

14 January 2022, 8:00 am CET

The 8th Edition of Fashion Film Festival Milano Celebrates Cinema and Fashion from January 14th to 18th

January 14, 2022
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Hood By Air & Anonymous Club, The Prologue, 2021. Still from the video. 4′ 27”. Courtesy of the artists.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Charlotte Wales for Jean Paul Gaultier, Le Marins, 2021. Still from the video. 1′ 02”. Courtesy of the artist and Jean Paul Gautier.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Olivier Dahan, A Folk Horror Tale, 2021. Still from the film. 74′. Courtesy of the artist.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Jim Rakete, NOW, 2021. Still from the film. 73′. Courtesy of the artist.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Amanda Blue, Step into Paradise, 2021. Still from the film. 85′. Courtesy of the artist.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Massimiliano Bomba per Jacquemus, L’ ANNÉE 97, 2020. Still from the video. 1′ 06”. Courtesy of the artist and Jacquemus.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Angie Su for Bosie, The Era of Bosie, 2021. Still from the video. 2′ 13”. Courtesy of the artist and Bosie.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Andrea Servi and Swan Bergman, Elio Fiorucci – Free Spirit, 2017. Still from the film. 58′. Courtesy of the artists.

The eighth edition of Fashion Film Festival Milano will take place from January 14th to January 18th, 2022, in collaboration with Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, and with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the International Cooperation, and ICE-Agency, the Italian Trade Promotion Agency.
Founded and directed by Constanza Cavalli Etro together with Gloria Maria Cappelletti, the festival celebrates the creative universe between fashion and cinema with a rich and wide-ranging program in a mainly digital format (in line with the current restrictions). The eighth edition will take place on three platforms simultaneously: Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, the festival’s official website, and the streaming platform MyMovies.it.
Some of the greatest names in cinema will be on view, telling their stories through the cinematic language involving both the most celebrated fashion houses such as Gucci, Hérmes, Fendi, Trussardi, as well as emerging and experimental talents. Over 260 works from all over the world are in competition.
The jury of this year’s Fashion Film Festival Milano combines an heterogeneous and original team, united by a common denominator: top authority in their cultural field. The president Pierpaolo Piccioli, Creative Director of Maison Valentino, will work side by side with actress Alba Rohrwacher, Nadia Lee Cohen, photographer and director, Lea T, top model and activist, Harris Reed, fashion designer, Vincent Peters, photographer, Esteban Diacono, digital artist, Stella Jean, fashion designer, Arturo Galansino, director of Palazzo Strozzi, Chiara Sbarigia, president of Cinecittà, Fanny Moizant, founder of Vestiaire Collective, Laura Brown, editor in chief at InStyle Magazine, Kerry Bannigan, director of Fashion Impact Fund, and Piero Piazzi, president of Women Management.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Andrea Colacicco for OH CARLA, OH CARLA 002, 2021. Still from the video. 0′ 51”. Courtesy of the artist and OH CARLA.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Fiona Jane Burgess, The North Face x Gucci presented by Highsnobiety, 2021. Still from the video. 1′ 29”. Courtesy of the artist, The North Face, Gucci, nad Highsnobiety.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Marine Serre, Ryan Doubiago and Sacha Barbin for Marine Serre OSTAL24, 2021. Still from the video. 13′ 40”. Courtesy of the artists.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Claire Farin for DIDU, THE LAST DANCE OF LIFE, 2021. Still from the video. 4′ 29”. Courtesy of the artist and DIDU.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Adri Sola for Amande, Amande, 2021. Still from the video. 1′ 10”. Courtesy of the artist and Amande.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Byron Rosero per Moncler, A night at the museum, 2021. Still from the video. 2′ 14”. Courtesy of the artist and Moncler.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Flo Meijer, A Fashion Story, 2021. Still from the video. 8′ 33”. Courtesy of the artist.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Diane Russo Cheng for Vogue, A Significant Name, 2021. Still from the video. 4′ 47”. Courtesy of the artist and Vogue.

The winner of the eight edition will be celebrated during the FFFMilan Digital Awards, with a new, creative awards ceremony. Thanks to the artistic direction of the director Ced Pakusevskiy and the contribution of American digital artist Mark Vomit, the winners of 15 award categories – Best Documentary, Best Experimental, Best New Designer/Brand, Best New Italian Fashion Film, Best New Fashion Film, Best Italian Fashion Film, Best New Italian Designer/Brand, Best Styling, Best Director Best Editing, Best Music, Best Photography, Best Green, Best New Director, e Best Fashion Film – will be announced on the occasion of two contemporary exhibitions open to the public at Triennale di Milano and MIAC – il Museo dell’Audiovisivo e del Cinema of Cinecittà a Rome. The winners will receive a digital prize created by Fornasetti, the international design and decoration atelier.
The FFFMilano Digital Awards will be visible digitally on the following platforms: fashionfilmfestivalmilano.cameramoda.it, fashionfilmfestivalmilano.com and mymovies.it.

PROGRAMME

Special events

The Festival presents a program of feature films dedicated to the story of unique personalities and relevant social issues in collaboration with mymovies.it.

Friday, January 14th
11.15 pm – Broadcast Rai Premium, also this year media partner of Fashion Film Festival Milano.

Saturday, January 15th
9 pm – A Folk Horror Tale with the introduction of director Olivier Dahan. The Festival presents the Italian premiere of the first feature film by the visionary designer John Galliano, a dreamlike re- presentation of his creative universe.

Sunday, January 16th
9 pm – NOW with the introduction of director Jim Rakete. Part of #FFFMILANOFORGREEN, the film that recounts the global push of activists to tackle climate change to ensure the future of generations, with the participation of acclaimed personalities such as Wim Wenders and Patty Smith.

Monday, January 17th
9 pm – Free Spirit – Elio Fiorucci an exceptional testimony to the visionary genius Elio Fiorucci, brought on screen by director Andrea Servi and Swan Bergman. Through his stories – and those of some of his great friends – the audience dives into the magical atmospheres of an extraordinary decade in which everything seemed possible, beginning in the late 1960s with the “explosion of creative energy in England, the so-called “Swinging London” phenomenon, which subsequently swapped over to the rest of the Western world.

Tuesday, January 18th
9 pm – Step into Paradise with the introduction of director Amanda Blue. #FFFMILANOFORWOMEN presents the incredible story of friendship and collaboration between Australian fashion icons Jenny Kee and Linda Jackson. The duo met in the 1970s and opened the shop Flamingo Park, which revolutionized the local fashion scene with a style that turned kitsch cool.

 

THE CONVERSATIONS

WOMEN IN FILM
FFFMilano presents a conversation dedicated to the theme of female representation in the world of cinema. The meeting will feature Chiara Sbarigia, President of Cinecittà, Lisa Immordino Vreeland, director, Alessandra Cardone, director and will be moderated by journalist Marta Stella. The talk will be an opportunity for debate and discussion on the issues of women empowerment in the Italian and international film industry.

Black Creativity in Fashion
The fashion designer and activist Stella Jean, in dialogue with Gessica Généus, actress, singer and director, Edward Buchanan, Creative Director SANSOVINO 6 and Michelle Francine Ngomo (Italy) co-founder WAMI and founder of Milan’s Afro Fashion Week mediated by Festival curator Gloria Maria Cappelletti, will explore the issue of cultural representation in the fashion world, raising issues and reflecting on possible solutions to improve the system.

Fashion Second Chance
FFFMilano presents a conversation on the theme of sustainability with the founder of the Vestiaire Collective platform Fanny Moizant, the founder of the sustainable brand WRAD, Matteo Ward, and Sara Sozzani Maino, Head of Special Projects Vogue Italia and International Brand Ambassador Vogue Italia, aimed at exploring the issues of sustainability in the fashion universe, recycling and new solutions for more sustainable production.

Free access to the festival upon registration starting from December 13 on the official festival website fashionfilmfestivalmilano.com. Those registered will receive an email on January 14, the first day of the Festival, to confirm their access to the films.

Find more stories

FLASH FEED