The 8th Edition of Fashion Film Festival Milano Celebrates Cinema and Fashion from January 14th to 18th

The eighth edition of Fashion Film Festival Milano will take place from January 14th to January 18th, 2022, in collaboration with Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, and with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the International Cooperation, and ICE-Agency, the Italian Trade Promotion Agency.

Founded and directed by Constanza Cavalli Etro together with Gloria Maria Cappelletti, the festival celebrates the creative universe between fashion and cinema with a rich and wide-ranging program in a mainly digital format (in line with the current restrictions). The eighth edition will take place on three platforms simultaneously: Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, the festival’s official website, and the streaming platform MyMovies.it.

Some of the greatest names in cinema will be on view, telling their stories through the cinematic language involving both the most celebrated fashion houses such as Gucci, Hérmes, Fendi, Trussardi, as well as emerging and experimental talents. Over 260 works from all over the world are in competition.

The jury of this year’s Fashion Film Festival Milano combines an heterogeneous and original team, united by a common denominator: top authority in their cultural field. The president Pierpaolo Piccioli, Creative Director of Maison Valentino, will work side by side with actress Alba Rohrwacher, Nadia Lee Cohen, photographer and director, Lea T, top model and activist, Harris Reed, fashion designer, Vincent Peters, photographer, Esteban Diacono, digital artist, Stella Jean, fashion designer, Arturo Galansino, director of Palazzo Strozzi, Chiara Sbarigia, president of Cinecittà, Fanny Moizant, founder of Vestiaire Collective, Laura Brown, editor in chief at InStyle Magazine, Kerry Bannigan, director of Fashion Impact Fund, and Piero Piazzi, president of Women Management.

The winner of the eight edition will be celebrated during the FFFMilan Digital Awards, with a new, creative awards ceremony. Thanks to the artistic direction of the director Ced Pakusevskiy and the contribution of American digital artist Mark Vomit, the winners of 15 award categories – Best Documentary, Best Experimental, Best New Designer/Brand, Best New Italian Fashion Film, Best New Fashion Film, Best Italian Fashion Film, Best New Italian Designer/Brand, Best Styling, Best Director Best Editing, Best Music, Best Photography, Best Green, Best New Director, e Best Fashion Film – will be announced on the occasion of two contemporary exhibitions open to the public at Triennale di Milano and MIAC – il Museo dell’Audiovisivo e del Cinema of Cinecittà a Rome. The winners will receive a digital prize created by Fornasetti, the international design and decoration atelier.

The FFFMilano Digital Awards will be visible digitally on the following platforms: fashionfilmfestivalmilano.cameramoda.it, fashionfilmfestivalmilano.com and mymovies.it.