Ed Atkins in Conversation with Massimiliano Gioni at New Museum

Join us for a conversation with artist Ed Atkins and Massimiliano Gioni, Edlis Neeson Artistic Director at the New Museum presented in conjunction with the opening of the exhibition “Ed Atkins: Get Life/Love’s Work.” For this exhibition, Atkins will premiere a new project that focuses on the ways bodies and technologies are intertwined, particularly in digital communication and telepresence.

This is the culminating exhibition in a multi-year partnership between the Museum and Nokia Bell Labs, which includes a series of residencies and commissions aimed at fostering meaningful exchange between art and technology.