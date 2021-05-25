New Museum: Sable Elyse Smith in Conversation with Gary Carrion-Murayari

Join us for a conversation with artist Sable Elyse Smith in dialogue with Gary Carrion-Murayari, Kraus Family Curator at the New Museum.

In conjunction with the exhibition “Grief and Grievance: Art and Mourning in America,” the New Museum is honored to host this conversation series and highlight the practices of artists participating in this exhibition.

Sable Elyse Smith (b. 1986 Los Angeles, CA) is an interdisciplinary artist and writer based in New York. Working in photography, video, sculpture, and text, Smith considers how mass incarceration inflicts psychological and physiological traumas on individuals, families, and communities. Her works speak to the profound impact of state-sanctioned violence on the body in particular, drawing from personal and quotidian experiences to address pervasive injustices that are often unseen.

Smith’s work has been presented in exhibitions at MoMA P.S.1, New York, NY (2019 and 2016); New Museum of Contemporary Art, New York, NY (2019 and 2017); the High Line, New York, NY (2018); Brooklyn Academy of Music, New York, NY (2018); Atlanta Contemporary, Atlanta, GA (2018); Queens Museum, New York, NY (2017); Studio Museum in Harlem, New York, NY (2017); Recess Assembly, New York, NY (2017); and Yerba Buena Center for the Arts and Artist Television Access, San Franscisco, CA (2013). She has received awards from the Louis Comfort Tiffany Foundation (2018), Rema Hort Mann Foundation (2017), Creative Capital (2016), Fine Arts Work Center (2016), Queens Museum (2016), Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture (2015), Franklin Furnace Fund (2015), and Art Matters (2015). She is Assistant Professor of Visual Arts at Columbia University.