Asymmetry Art Foundation announces an Open Call in partnership with Goldsmiths University London

Asymmetry Art Foundation announces its international Open Call for the Asymmetry PhD Scholarship in the ‘Advanced Practices’ programme, in collaboration with the Department of Visual Cultures at Goldsmiths, University of London.

About the PhD Scholarship

Awarded to one successful candidate beginning in the academic year of late September 2021, Asymmetry is offering a bespoke, fully funded PhD Scholarship in the new and innovative Goldsmiths’ PhD programme ‘Advanced Practices’. This creative opportunity within the field of artistic practices and cross-cultural research is aimed at practitioners who are nationals of Greater China, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau or Taiwan, and based in the region or internationally.

Asymmetry’s PhD Scholarship fully covers four years of the PhD programme, including tuition fees, monthly rent and living costs, for the duration of each academic year. The ideal Scholarship candidate will be an academically determined art professional, an inventive thinker, with a background in curatorial studies and contemporary art, and relevant work experience. While we are open to all applications, we strongly welcome applicants with work experience and innovative project portfolios or academic publications.

About the PhD Programme

‘Advanced Practices’ is an exciting new addition to the Goldsmiths’ MRes and MPhil/PhD programmes and invites participants to engage with the growing importance of practice-driven research within fields of knowledge production, public exhibiting and cultural organising. Through an interrelated programme of teaching, projects and collaborations, ‘Advanced Practices’ seeks to extend the ground for practice, providing a space to re-situate the relation between audience and exposition. Animated by concepts that vary from digital ecologies to choreo-politics and practice epistemology, the programme encourages applicants to invent and integrate new methodologies for practice into the wider realm of recognised knowledge.

Taught over a course of six seminars a year, the programme will be led and supervised by the renowned faculty at the Department for Visual Cultures, Prof. Irit Rogoff, Dr. Bridget Crone and Dr. Adnan Madani, giving participants access to a broad range of contemporary knowledge, in addition to full access to all graduate-research offerings across Goldsmiths’ departments. The Department of Visual Cultures is a small but vibrant research-active department in the School of Culture and Society at Goldsmiths, comprised of globally acclaimed researchers, artists and curators with prominent art world connections.

Due to Covid-19, it is possible that the PhD programme may begin in a combined offline/online capacity. Asymmetry and all partners will follow the official government and university guidelines

Application deadline

15 MARCH 2021, 10AM GMT / 6PM CHINA STANDARD TIME

Requested materials

– The completed Asymmetry PhD Scholarship Application Form

– Your current CV, outlining previous employments, exhibitions, residencies, awards, publications, public programming, talks, symposia, etc.

– A cover letter summarising your motivation to pursue a PhD in ‘Advanced Practices’, your desired research direction and how our PhD Scholarship would benefit you (500 words)

– A portfolio on previous projects

– A writing sample of your MA dissertation (3000-5000 words) and a further writing sample free of choice (1500-2500 words)

– English Language requirement:

If English is not your native language, you will need an IELTS score (or equivalent English language qualification) of 6.5 with a 6.5 in writing and no element lower than 6.0 to study this programme.

– Optional: a sample of an academic publication (500-1500 words)

Application language and material need to be in English.

Please note that the file size should not exceed a total of 10 MB.