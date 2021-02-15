Spring 2021 Conversations, a free publication series available by mail produced by the Carpenter Center for the Visual Arts at Harvard University

The Carpenter Center for the Visual Arts presents its spring season of online programming, with conversations between Renée Green and Gloria Sutton; Candice Lin, C. Riley Snorton, and Hentyle Yapp; Wanda Liebermann and David Serlin; and Diedrick Brackens and Katherine Bradford.

In addition to its upcoming programs, the Carpenter Center presents Carpenter Center Conversations, a free publication series available by mail. For each virtual program, the Carpenter Center will publish a limited-edition booklet with an edited transcript of the exchange. These booklets will be made available for free as digital downloads and in hard copy upon request. In this time of online gathering, this publication series is meant to serve as a material record of Carpenter Center programming and an art historical resource for future scholars and artists.