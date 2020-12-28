Frankfurter Hauptschule’s new video work Motor premieres online on neue Gesellschaft für bildende Kunst

Bertolt Brecht’s play The Decision was first performed in 1930, followed 46 years later by the première of Heiner Müller’s response Mauser. After a similar interval, Frankfurter Hauptschule now responds to the two Lehrstücke with Maßnahme – Mauser – Motor. Based on the results of a series of discussions, the repertoire developed by Brecht and Müller is used to explore the question of where we stand today: modernity, post-modernity, acceleration, knowledge society, fake news, contemporary art, I’m a celebrity get me out of here, climate disaster, the end?

In December, the nGbK will present the new video work by Frankfurter Hauptschule. Preceding panel discussions inspected and further developed a text that formed the point of departure for MOTOR.