Maison Valentino launches Valentino Garavani VLogo Signature Uncensored Project

Maison Valentino conceives a unique artbook featuring the role of the VLogo Signature.

Through the works of sixteen non-mainstream fashion magazines worldwide, the logo has been re-interpreted and given new meaning and value, through graphic associations and aesthetic freedom. The book carries images of what the VLogo signature is and how it can evolve.

Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli curated and edited the artbook, uniting all uncensored VLogo signature images with sketches, signs and illustrations.

The book is published by Valentino, and all illustrations are by Pierpaolo Piccioli. The Valentino Garavani VLogo Signature book will be available for purchase in selected Valentino boutiques:

