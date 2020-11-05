Gucci presents the new collection OUVERTURE Of Something that Never Ended

Gucci announces its new collection entitled OUVERTURE of Something that Never Ended, which will be presented by Creative Director Alessandro Michele, through a seven-episode mini-series during GucciFest, an innovative digital film and fashion festival to be held from the 16th of November to the 22nd.

The series was shot in Rome and co-directed by director Gus Van Sant and Alessandro Michele. The protagonist is Silvia Calderoni, who during different scenes shot in the city will meet various international personalities, and friends of the Gucci Maison such as Paul B. Preciado, Achille Bonito Oliva, Billie Eilish, Darius Khonsary, Lu Han, Jeremy O. Harris, Ariana Papademetropoulos, Arlo Parks, Harry Styles, Sasha Waltz and Florence Welch.

GucciFest will also present fashion films celebrating the creations of fifteen young designers: Ahluwalia, Shanel Campbell, Stefan Cooke, Cormio, Charles De Vilmorin, JordanLuca, Mowalola, Yueqi Qi, Rave Review, Gui Rosa, Rui, Bianca Saunders, Collina Strada, Boramy Viguier and Gareth Wrighton.

Gucci is proud to support these emerging talents to present their collections through the GucciFest digital platforms.

GucciFest festival will be broadcasted from the 16th of November to the 22nd on YouTube Fashion, Weibo, Gucci YouTube and on Guccifest.com. The full program of the GucciFest week will be available from the 13th of November.