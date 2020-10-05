Parley for the Oceans and Vortic present Parley Collective

Fabian Warnsing, low price, 2017. Acrylic on canvas. 120 x 150 cm. Courtesy of the artist and König Galerie, Berlin.
Jean-Baptiste Bernadet, Untitled(Sign), 2019. Glazed lava stone. 100 x 100 x 2,5 cm. Photography by Hugard & Vanoverschelde. Courtesy of the artist and Almine Rech, Paris. © Jean-Baptiste Bernadet.
Ricci Albenda, decaf & algae., 2018. Acrylic on vellum mounted to canvas 49 x 53 in. Courtesy of the artist and Andrew Kreps Gallery, New York.
Roger Hiorns, 114 People In A Forest, 1996. Colour photograph. 55.7 x 61.3 cm. Courtesy of the artist and Corvi-Mora, New York.
James Nares, What I Do, 2008. Oil on linen. 91 x 58 in. Courtesy of the artist and Kasmin Gallery, New York.
Yin Xiuzhen, A View Inside One’s Heart No. 3, 2009. Clothes. 48-7/16 × 16 15/16 × 9-1/16 in. Courtesy of the artist and Pace Gallery, New York. © Yin Xiuzhen.
Etienne Chambaud, Nameless, 2020.Dog, mouse and gorilla urine, bronze powder, acrylic medium and varnish on canvas. 100 x 375 x 3 cm (overall). Photography by Andrea Rossetti. Courtesy of the artist and Esther Schipper, Berlin.
Tobias Pils, Lovers (in the woods), 2019. Acrylic and oil on canvas. 91 x 76 5/8 x 1 5/8 in. Photography by Jorit Aust. Courtesy of the artist and Galerie Eva Presenhuber, Zurich / New York. © Tobias Pils.
Gabriel Kuri, Untitled, 2014. Vintage magazine pages. Site size: 25 3⁄8 x 10 3⁄8 in. Frame size: 32 1⁄4 x 17 1⁄4 x 1 1⁄4 in. Unique. Courtesy of the artist and Sadie Coles HQ, London.
James Casebere, Yellow House on Water, 2018. Framed archival pigment print mounted to dibond
paper. 44 x 66 3/4 inches. Edition of 5 with 2 APs. Courtesy of the artist and Sean Kelly, New York. © James Casebere.
Andreas Gursky, Bangkok VII, 2011. Inkjet print. 120 7/8 × 89 3/8 × 2 3/8 inches. Courtesy of the artist and Sprüth Magers, Berlin / Los Angeles. © Andreas Gursky / VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn, 2020.
Elmgreen & Dragset, He (Green), 2013. Epoxy resin, polyurethane cast, metal lacquer (copper), green patinated. 74 3/4 x 55 1/8 x 39 3/8 in. Courtesy of the artists and Victoria Miro, London. © Elmgreen & Dragset.
Parley Collective launched on October 2 2020 and will run for four weeks. It has been initiated by Parley for the Oceans and Vortic, the chief XR (extended reality) platform for the art world. The Collective will gather international prominent contemporary art galleries who each will present a virtual exhibition on the XR app Vortic Collect. This initiative will help with the funding and support of Parley’s Global ocean protection programme.
Vortic was founded by Oliver Miro, the son of Victoria Miro of the well-known gallery in London.
The interruption of art events and exhibitions due to Covid-19, gives space to reflect upon the sector’s environmental impact and to give priority to sensible climate decisions. Parley Collective x Vortic conveys advanced manners in which the art industry can utilise and follow digital systems in order to reduce carbon footprint. The contributing galleries will offer part of the virtual exhibition proceeds to support Parley’s Global Cleanup Network. The network focuses on the growth of education and eco-innovation, and the gathering and removal of plastic waste.
The galleries included in the Parley Collective are: Sadie Coles HQ, Corvi-Mora, Kasmin, Sean Kelly, König Galerie, Andrew Kreps Gallery, Victoria Miro Gallery, PACE, Galerie Eva Presenhuber, Sprueth Magers, Esther Schipper.