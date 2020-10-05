Parley for the Oceans and Vortic present Parley Collective

Parley Collective launched on October 2 2020 and will run for four weeks. It has been initiated by Parley for the Oceans and Vortic, the chief XR (extended reality) platform for the art world. The Collective will gather international prominent contemporary art galleries who each will present a virtual exhibition on the XR app Vortic Collect. This initiative will help with the funding and support of Parley’s Global ocean protection programme.

Vortic was founded by Oliver Miro, the son of Victoria Miro of the well-known gallery in London.

The interruption of art events and exhibitions due to Covid-19, gives space to reflect upon the sector’s environmental impact and to give priority to sensible climate decisions. Parley Collective x Vortic conveys advanced manners in which the art industry can utilise and follow digital systems in order to reduce carbon footprint. The contributing galleries will offer part of the virtual exhibition proceeds to support Parley’s Global Cleanup Network. The network focuses on the growth of education and eco-innovation, and the gathering and removal of plastic waste.

The galleries included in the Parley Collective are: Sadie Coles HQ, Corvi-Mora, Kasmin, Sean Kelly, König Galerie, Andrew Kreps Gallery, Victoria Miro Gallery, PACE, Galerie Eva Presenhuber, Sprueth Magers, Esther Schipper.