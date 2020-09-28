Rhizome and Kunsthall Stavanger in Norway present 7×7 Stavanger, a newly-imagined, socially-distanced edition of the longstanding platform pairing visionaries from the fields of art and technology and charging them to create new projects through one-on-one collaborations over a short period of time.

On Monday October 5, 2020 at 2 PM EST, the partners will kick off seven days of art-tech premieres, each taking the form of a 45-minute live-event broadcast, with audience Q&A, via the new website 7×7.no. Episodes will debut live each successive day at 2PM ESTthrough Sunday, October 11. The online-only conference program will later take physical form as a first-ever Seven on Seven exhibition, featuring selected works from the program past and present, scheduled to open at Kunsthall Stavanger in the Spring of 2021.

Participants in this special edition include:

October 5: Artist Shu Lea Cheang & Kate Adamala, Synthetic Biologist, University of Minnesota

October 6: Artist Yngve Holen & Audrey Tang, Digital Minister, Taiwan

October 7: Artist Joan Heemskerk (JODI) & Quantum Tinkerer Group (André Melo), Delft University

October 8: Artist Ane Graff & Tal Danino, Associate Professor, Biomedical Engineering at Columbia University

October 9: Artists Mendi + Keith Obadike & Kelly Benoit-Bird, Senior Scientist, Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute

October 10: Artist Neïl Beloufa & Damian Bradfield, CCO and Cofounder, WeTransfer

October 11: Artist Christopher Kulendran Thomas & Jesse Walden, Founder, Variant

Their projects engage urgent subjects such as synthetic biology, the circulation of pathogens, quantum computing, virtuality and mixed reality, and rethinking social media dynamics.