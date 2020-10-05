Open call for paid opportunity: Online Movement Workshop for the Queer Caribbean Diaspora. Facilitated by London-based artists Joseph Funnell (UK/Jamaica) & Carlos Maria Romero aka Atabey Mamasita (Colombia).

As part of their forthcoming Cellular commission, to be launched on Cell Project Space’s website in early October, artists Joseph Funnell and Carlos Maria Romero will be leading a series of three accessible movement workshops, delivered digitally over Zoom. Using Caribbean rhythm to explore ideas of personal sensuality, these workshops pull from the legacies of marginalized bodies and queer communities in creating emancipatory technologies of pleasure. Together, the artists and participants will explore the power of dance, feeling sexy and feeling yourself as practices of self-care and resistance.

“This is an invitation for those who refuse to be alienated from their bodies by the historic project of white-supremacist, capitalist patriarchy, and the violence of a colonial project enacted across oceans. Together we will explore how the generative beats of Dancehall and Reggaeton harbour queerness in their syncopated accents, as a counterpoint to the heterosexualist and misogynistic lyrics that can accompany them. Unlocking the queer and feminist potential of these music genres, we will affirm our own desire for living a life of self-sustained joy without the need for external validation.”

Who should apply? Individuals of all ages and abilities who understand themselves as queer (within the LGBTQIA+ spectrum), and as diaspora of the wider Caribbean region, including its coasts.

Who should apply?

Individuals of all ages and abilities who understand themselves as queer (within the LGBTQIA+ spectrum), and as diaspora of the wider Caribbean region, including its coasts.

To foster a space of trust and connection, the artists have limited the number of participants to seven people. We ask that you apply only if you can attend all three virtual workshops on the following dates:

Thursday 22nd October, 6 – 8 pm

Saturday 24th October, 11 am – 1 pm

Saturday 31st October, 11 am – 1 pm

The artists will aim to select a group representing a spectrum of interests in the most balanced way. “We will prioritise participants with less experience, less access, and those in stronger need of an affirmative practice in relation to the topics of the workshop.”

Remuneration

Funnell and Maria Romero believe in reallocating resources to those oppressed by colonial structures in order to challenge extractivist procedures in the art world/industry. As such, all participants will be remunerated for their time at a rate of London Living Wage, for a total of 6 hours (£65 will be paid to each participant).

How to apply? The artists invite anyone interested in applying to answer three short questions via Cell Project Space website form.