Barbara Bloom in Conversation with Kelly Kivland for DIA’s online programs

On the occasion of Dia’s Artist Web Projects’ twenty-fifth anniversary, as well as the recent restoration initiative involving several works, Dia is planning a series of conversations with artists who have participated in the program. The first conversation, between Barbara Bloom and Dia curator Kelly Kivland, will focus on her Artist Web Project Half Full — Half Empty (2008), which takes absence, domesticity, and time as its subjects. The work presents three parallel dialogues that occur at different points in time: past, present, and future. Using the virtual platform as a stage, the viewer encounters a dining table—a digital still life in which people are absent, yet their actions are implied by the movement of objects. In this conversation, Bloom will speak to the origins of the project, its realization, as well as how the current moment has given heightened focus to our domestic lives.
Barbara Bloom in Conversation with Kelly Kivland for DIA’s online programsOctober 19, 2020
Tuesday, October 27, 2020, 5 pm
