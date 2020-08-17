Slavs and Tatars’ Pickle Bar during Berlin Art Week and Gallery Weekend

During Berlin Art Week and Gallery Weekend, Slavs and Tatars will launch Pickle Bar in collaboration with KW Institute for Contemporary Art. A Slavic take on the aperitivo bar, Pickle Bar will be a site for the exploration of loose tongues, the limits of language both as affect and discourse. Located steps away from Slavs and Tatars studio in Moabit, Pickle Bar will offer different fermented items and spirits, a doubly bubbly answer to the bourgeois staples of wines and cheeses.

The three day program will revisit the Georgian rituals of the Tamada, inviting the artists Selin Davasse, Shalva Nikvashvili, and Ana Prvački to each hold court over the course of a day. The iconic character of the Tamada is well known for toast making, oratorical flourishes, and tolerance for alcohol. Typically, the Master or Mistress of Ceremony of a Georgian meal, the Tamada weaves memory, notions of nationhood, and hospitality into liquid libations. Pickle Bar invites each artist to reconsider these and more, through drink and discourse in an intimate setting suited for our fluid times. During the chamber drinking ritual, guests will be offered a selection of fermented drinks and bites, in addition to the sharp tongue of a Tamada guiding them through the afternoon and evening.

Artists: Selin Davasse, Shalva Nikvashvili, Ana Prvački

Curators: Kathrin Bentele, Slavs and Tatars