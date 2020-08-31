Princeton University’s Lewis Center for the Arts announces the Hodder Fellowship 2021–22

The Hodder Fellowship will be given to artists of exceptional promise to pursue independent projects at Princeton University during the 2021–22 academic year. Potential Hodder Fellows are composers, choreographers, performance artists, visual artists, writers or other kinds of artists or humanists who are selected more “for promise than for performance” and have “much more than ordinary intellectual and literary gifts” as traditionally defined. Given the strength of the applicant pool, most successful Fellows have published a first book or have similar achievements in their own fields; the Hodder is designed to provide Fellows with the “studious leisure” to undertake significant new work.

Hodder Fellows spend an academic year at Princeton, but no formal teaching is involved. An 84,000 USD stipend is provided for this 10-month appointment as a Visiting Fellow. Fellowships are not intended to fund work leading to an advanced degree. US citizenship not required to apply.

The Lewis Center is committed to fostering an academic environment that acknowledges and encourages diversity and differences. The successful candidate will pursue academic excellence in diverse, multicultural, and inclusive settings.