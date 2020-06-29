Dis: 10,000 WORDS readings from a selection of Semiotext(e) titles

In 10,000 Words, Dis director Ada O’Higgins, invites different friends to read aloud, unrehearsed, from a selection of Semiotext(e) titles. Part audiobook, and part video performance, these individuals and partners power through books in a single sitting, their reading becomes our watching and the text becomes a small-screen spectacle shared from their own intimate spaces, a new breed of textual camming.

For the third episode, Nico Fuentes reads from Carceral Capitalism by Jackie Wang (2018).

The new racial capitalism begins with parasitic governance and predatory lending — extending credit only to dispossess later. Jackie Wang’s Carceral Capitalism is a set of essays on the contemporary continuum of incarceration: the biopolitics of juvenile delinquency, predatory policing, the political economy of fees and fines, and algorithmic policing.