Art in the Age of Black Girl Magic: a series of lectures on contemporary and historical practices of women and non binary artists

Art in the Age of Black Girl Magic started off as a short course held at Tate to reflect on the paucity of Black women and non-binary artists whilst examining notions of black feminist art and how identity shapes artistic practices.

The course and the podcast is devised by Bolanle Tajudeen who is the founder of Black-Blossoms, a intersectional & intergenerational platform which exhibits and supports Black women and non-binary visual artists at all stages of their career.

The Art in the Age of Black Girl Magic course will now be hosted online for the first time giving students the opportunity to investigate how black women and Black non-binary artists have creatively challenged the status quo by radically intervening in institutions, as well as the DIY approaches adopted by many to ensure their art and voices are heard and remembered.

Additionally, Art can be interpreted in different ways, the course lectures provide diverse contexts and ways of looking, guiding you toward developing an independent and confident approach to looking at—and finding meaning in—works of art by Black women and Black non-binary artists.