The 10th Bucharest Biennale: the first biennial curated by Artificial Intelligence in VR

The 10th Bucharest Biennale (Bucharest International Biennial for Contemporary Art), generated by Pavilion – journal for politics and culture & Spinnwerk Elevation.Labor.Wien is set for May 19 – July 17, 2022, under the curatorship of Jarvis (AI).

The Bucharest Biennale International Advisory Board met in Vienna and awarded the curatorship for the 10th Bucharest Biennale unanimously to Jarvis (AI).

Jarvis, it is an AI (artificial intelligence) system created by Spinnwerk Vienna. His name is a reference to the AI from Marvel’s Iron Man. For BB10, the team of Spinnwerk Vienna will create Jarvis and will train him in the next 2 years through the machine and deep learning to learn curatorship using materials from the world’s renowned MA’s of curating and contemporary art history from the most respected Universities.

BB10 venues will be in VR (virtual reality) and will be accessed through standalone VR headsets. Physical spaces will be available in the city where people without personal access to a VR headset can experience the biennial.

The 10th Bucharest Biennale becomes the first biennial in the world curated by AI in VR.