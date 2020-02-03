Carlos Andres Olivo Jr.
To Myself Be True
My soul your sight neglects to see
My spirit, regretfully, I failed to free
Who you see is who I am!
Let no foe detract my quest
Love thyself my one request
Look at me! Yes, look at me!
This is who I’m meant to be!
My courage does not your words deflect
No more hours spent on self reflect
Your words, your thoughts do not define
My kindness, my beauty that lies inside
A past I’d felt so Insecure
A life so long to me unsure
The sorrow and pain I dont ignore
Through those who hurt I do abhor
Too long have who’ve held me back
Allowed to curse for what I lack
I stand, I swear, I vow to assure
That my defeat they won’t secure
Let the world see what I’m about
Let the me inside ring out
I know myself within without
Hear the words my heart does shout:
Who you see is who I am!
Accept it true accept it not
So many judgements said unthought
It matters not if you accept
Indifference leaves your soul inept
I’ll be who I want to be
A life I’ll live with honesty
I grab my heart, my soul, my very spirit and
set them free
And thus bequeath unto myself these words
for all eternity:
You wield no strength above me
Who I am is who you see
Be always me and never you
And to myself be always true
Puppies Puppies (Jade Kuriki Olivo)
Untitled
Date unknown (recent)
made ramen and thought u
made ramen and thought of you
made ramen and thought of u
Till the steam came in and swept my worries away
it felt like it
never happened
I figured out a way to fill my feelings
but they restart again the next day
10/18/18
It’s so strange to walk
into a room
Scattered with people you know
But haven’t seen in years
And for them not to recognize you
For them not to greet
You
out of seeing a face they have memories
Of
For them to look at you or stare at you
And wonder who you are
for a portion of their night
And it not even click
It feels like being a ghost
or just a different soul of a past being
In a new physical form
Or an invisibility cloak
A look of who are you
Without even a glint of recognition
Gliding past
without even a hello
Deciding who to
reintroduce myself to
10/16/18
Tostones & Mofongo (ordered from Dads favorite place in Dallas )(The Latin Pig, Plano 3131 Custer Road, Plano, Texas 75075)(phone number of the restaurant 972-985-9760)(Carlos Olivo loves mofongo and tostones)(Caribbean Cuisine) 2017
10/5/18
Ren
Love her plants
She takes care of them like true entities
When we lived with Ren
She took care of us
watered us with Gatorade
Hydrated electrolytes
Makes the boobs look bigger
To be hydrated
she says
consumed ramen
for photosynthesis
9/4/18
quote from abstract of study:
Mirror-self recognition (MSR) is a behavioral indicator of self-awareness in young children and only a few other species, including the great apes, dolphins, elephants and magpies. The emergence of self-awareness in children typically occurs during the second year and has been correlated with sensorimotor development and growing social and self-awareness. comparative studies of MSR in chimpanzees report. that the onset of this ability occurs between 2 years 4 months and 3 years 9 months of age. Studies of wild and captive bottlenose dolphins (Tursiops truncatus) have reported precocious sensorimotor and social awarded during the first weeks of life, but no comparative MSR research has been conducted with this species. We exposed two young bottlenose dolphins to an underwater mirror and analyzed video recordings of their behavioral responses over a 3-year period. here we report that both dolphins exhibited MSR, indicated by self-directed behavior at the mirror, at ages earlier than generally reported for children and at ages much earlier than reported for chimpanzees. The early onset of MSR in young dolphins occurs in parallel with their advanced sensorimotor development, complex and reciprocal social interactions and growing social awareness. Both dolphins passed subsequent mark tests at ages comparable with children. Thus, our findings indicate that dolphins exhibit self-awareness at a mirror at a younger age than previously reported for children or other species tested.
date unknown
Sometimes in my errors
And the errors that lead to greater errors
I imagine the director making sure to
Capture the moment of
foreshadowing
The moment of look at this
Remember this
This will be the first hint
Of what’s to come
The screen of my phone shattered
and taped together with a screen
Protector applied to the broken glass
postmortem
In order to keep it together
Phone refurbished prior to
Being a victim of my
carelessness
So already give a life anew
Truly on its last leg
If it’s not screaming don’t take care of it has become my mentality
more urgent concerns
financially always
before fixing my phone
because it still works
One night really late my phone was glitching
As it does a lot via all its issues
And in this way I relate to it
Also maybe another reason I want
(censored ending)
6/28/18
Have you ever been stared at so much
That even when you’re alone
You hear the eyes
date unknown
I grew up collecting fragments.
Sometimes one looks in the mirror over and over and never sees oneself.
At night in a bedroom
with bunk beds
in the darkness
On the ceiling
a few light green
glowing stars
held up by white tac
right before that moment
where the space that was surrounding me
began to disappear
where logic becomes reconfigured
by some dream world
fully
I would wish for a vagina.
A vagina to make me ‘n
I don’t need a vagina to be a w
I know this now but I would still m
I was so scared to find ou
I decided not to look f
I grew up going to church
I thi
9/28/16
Unisom gelcaps
Snack
Drink
Paper towels
Lube
Bar of soap
Toilet paper