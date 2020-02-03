Carlos Andres Olivo Jr.

To Myself Be True

My soul your sight neglects to see

My spirit, regretfully, I failed to free

Who you see is who I am!

Let no foe detract my quest

Love thyself my one request

Look at me! Yes, look at me!

This is who I’m meant to be!

My courage does not your words deflect

No more hours spent on self reflect

Your words, your thoughts do not define

My kindness, my beauty that lies inside

A past I’d felt so Insecure

A life so long to me unsure

The sorrow and pain I dont ignore

Through those who hurt I do abhor

Too long have who’ve held me back

Allowed to curse for what I lack

I stand, I swear, I vow to assure

That my defeat they won’t secure

Let the world see what I’m about

Let the me inside ring out

I know myself within without

Hear the words my heart does shout:

Who you see is who I am!

Accept it true accept it not

So many judgements said unthought

It matters not if you accept

Indifference leaves your soul inept

I’ll be who I want to be

A life I’ll live with honesty

I grab my heart, my soul, my very spirit and

set them free

And thus bequeath unto myself these words

for all eternity:

You wield no strength above me

Who I am is who you see

Be always me and never you

And to myself be always true

Puppies Puppies (Jade Kuriki Olivo)

Untitled

Date unknown (recent)

made ramen and thought u

made ramen and thought of you

made ramen and thought of u

Till the steam came in and swept my worries away

it felt like it

never happened

I figured out a way to fill my feelings

but they restart again the next day

10/18/18

It’s so strange to walk

into a room

Scattered with people you know

But haven’t seen in years

And for them not to recognize you

For them not to greet

You

out of seeing a face they have memories

Of

For them to look at you or stare at you

And wonder who you are

for a portion of their night

And it not even click

It feels like being a ghost

or just a different soul of a past being

In a new physical form

Or an invisibility cloak

A look of who are you

Without even a glint of recognition

Gliding past

without even a hello

Deciding who to

reintroduce myself to

10/16/18

Tostones & Mofongo (ordered from Dads favorite place in Dallas )(The Latin Pig, Plano 3131 Custer Road, Plano, Texas 75075)(phone number of the restaurant 972-985-9760)(Carlos Olivo loves mofongo and tostones)(Caribbean Cuisine) 2017

10/5/18

Ren

Love her plants

She takes care of them like true entities

When we lived with Ren

She took care of us

watered us with Gatorade

Hydrated electrolytes

Makes the boobs look bigger

To be hydrated

she says

consumed ramen

for photosynthesis

9/4/18

quote from abstract of study:

Mirror-self recognition (MSR) is a behavioral indicator of self-awareness in young children and only a few other species, including the great apes, dolphins, elephants and magpies. The emergence of self-awareness in children typically occurs during the second year and has been correlated with sensorimotor development and growing social and self-awareness. comparative studies of MSR in chimpanzees report. that the onset of this ability occurs between 2 years 4 months and 3 years 9 months of age. Studies of wild and captive bottlenose dolphins (Tursiops truncatus) have reported precocious sensorimotor and social awarded during the first weeks of life, but no comparative MSR research has been conducted with this species. We exposed two young bottlenose dolphins to an underwater mirror and analyzed video recordings of their behavioral responses over a 3-year period. here we report that both dolphins exhibited MSR, indicated by self-directed behavior at the mirror, at ages earlier than generally reported for children and at ages much earlier than reported for chimpanzees. The early onset of MSR in young dolphins occurs in parallel with their advanced sensorimotor development, complex and reciprocal social interactions and growing social awareness. Both dolphins passed subsequent mark tests at ages comparable with children. Thus, our findings indicate that dolphins exhibit self-awareness at a mirror at a younger age than previously reported for children or other species tested.

date unknown

Sometimes in my errors

And the errors that lead to greater errors

I imagine the director making sure to

Capture the moment of

foreshadowing

The moment of look at this

Remember this

This will be the first hint

Of what’s to come

The screen of my phone shattered

and taped together with a screen

Protector applied to the broken glass

postmortem

In order to keep it together

Phone refurbished prior to

Being a victim of my

carelessness

So already give a life anew

Truly on its last leg

If it’s not screaming don’t take care of it has become my mentality

more urgent concerns

financially always

before fixing my phone

because it still works

One night really late my phone was glitching

As it does a lot via all its issues

And in this way I relate to it

Also maybe another reason I want

(censored ending)

6/28/18

Have you ever been stared at so much

That even when you’re alone

You hear the eyes

date unknown

I grew up collecting fragments.

Sometimes one looks in the mirror over and over and never sees oneself.

At night in a bedroom

with bunk beds

in the darkness

On the ceiling

a few light green

glowing stars

held up by white tac

right before that moment

where the space that was surrounding me

began to disappear

where logic becomes reconfigured

by some dream world

fully

I would wish for a vagina.

A vagina to make me ‘n

I don’t need a vagina to be a w

I know this now but I would still m

I was so scared to find ou

I decided not to look f

I grew up going to church

I thi

9/28/16

