Ziúr presents “Home” on Kuboraum Editions 

Ziúr, a beacon in the avant-garde electronic music scene just unveiled a new audio-visual work at Berlin Atonal 2025, curated in cooperation with Kuboraum, presented alongside longtime collaborator Sandi. The performance was presented as an immersive audiovisual live show accompanying Ziúr’s forthcoming album Home, set for release on Kuboraum Editions on 5th September 2025. On her fifth album, Ziúr turns inward, reflecting not only on what “home” means from her own perspective but also on the resonance the concept holds within her diverse community – drawing on the stories, relationships, and histories that have shaped her over the years. This one-off live performance, also featured Martina Bertoni and Sara Persico.

Across the 11-track album Ziúr considers not just what home symbolises from her perspective, but the word’s resonance to the diverse community that surrounds her, and how their stories have impacted her over the years. She pulls on real world inspirations here, tracing her oldest, dearest musical insights to present her origins to anybody who might be listening. It’s a significant departure from her last run of releases, sounding naked and vulnerable. It’s pop music in its own way, inverted and reconstructed to fit snugly into her well-established sonic landscape. Openness carries the whole record, and by inviting in her own demons, Ziúr has been able to write her most personal album. It features collaborations with Elvin Brandhi, Sara Persico, Iceboy Violet, and James Ó Ceallaigh fka WIFE.



Her relationship with home will always be thorny, but through music, she’s been able to create a place to exist that’s truly comfortable and protective. “We readjust,” she says. “We build our own home.”