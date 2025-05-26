LOST Festival 2025. Drops Full Lineup for Its Most Ambitious Edition Yet

It took longer than usual, but LOST festival has finally unveiled the full programme for its 2025 edition. Set within the world’s largest bamboo labyrinth — Italy’s Labirinto della Masone — this one-of-a-kind celebration of music and art will take place from July 4 to 6 in Fontanellato, Parma. Tickets available now on DICE.

Renowned for its bold mix of electronic experimentation and immersive visuals, the fourth edition of LOST gathers artists from across the globe, with a strong emphasis on exclusive premieres and live performances. Leading the new wave of announcements is the world debut of GRIEND, a mysterious post-drone project from Puce Mary and Rainy Miller.

Other standout additions include Italian premières from OTAY:ONII, AKA HEX (a fiery new collaboration between Aïsha Devi and Slikback), and the psychedelic funk trip that is DEVON REXI.

Ambient enthusiasts can look forward to 7038634357, who has a new release on the way, while rising names like FINE and EVEN (the pairing of Jay Glass Dubs & Sissi Rada) round out a diverse live programme. On the DJ front, expect plenty of heat behind the decks from ASSYOUTI, CEM (Herrensauna), CHANTSSSS, NAZAR, and a much-anticipated back-to-back from PIEZO and UPSAMMY.

These names join an already impressive first wave of artists like ABDULLAH MINIAWY, LYRA PRAMUK, SAFETY TRANCE, and KLEIN, along with projects that blend sound, story, and performance like HESAITIX’s “Santarosae” and AFRICAN-AMERICAN SOUND RECORDINGS from Cities Aviv.

Hosted in a 7-hectare bamboo maze created by the late visionary Franco Maria Ricci, LOST isn’t your typical festival. It’s a sensory labyrinth where art, music, and nature dissolve into one.

This year’s edition affirms its commitment to sonic experimentation, with live performances far outnumbering DJ sets –– underscoring one of the festival’s core philosophies.

Below is the alphabetical list of the acts (newly announced acts in bold):

– 7038634357 (live)

– ABDULLAH MINIAWY presents ‘The evens, Rahma’ (live, world première)

– AFRICAN-AMERICAN SOUND RECORDINGS (live, Italian première)

– AKA HEX (live, Italian première)

– ASSYOUTI (Dj set)

– CEM (Dj set)

– CHANTSSSS (Dj set)

– DEVON REXI (live, Italian première)

– EVEN (Jay Glass Dubs & Sissi Rada) (live, Italian première)

– FINE (live, Italian première)

– FORMA NORTE (live, Italian première)

– GRIEND (Puce Mary & Rainy Miller) (live, world première)

– HAGVA (Dj set)

– HESAITIX presents “Santarosae” (live, Italian première)

– KLEIN (live, Italian première)

– LOIDIS a.k.a Huerco S (DJ set, Italian première)

– LYRA PRAMUK ensemble AV (live, Italian première)

– MOBBS & SUSU LAROCHE (live, Italian première)

– mu tate & NEXCYIA (DJ set, Italian première)

– NAZAR (Dj set)

– OTAY:ONII (live, Italian première)

– PIEZO B2B UPSAMMY (DJ set)

– SAFETY TRANCE (live)

– SIGNIFICANT OTHER (DJ set)

– SPECIAL GUEST DJ (DJ set)

– TAKKAK TAKKAK (live, Italian première)

– TORUS (DJ set)

– TRISTWCH Y FENYWOD (live)