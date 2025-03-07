The 23rd edition of C2C Festival is set to take place in Turin from October 30th to November 2nd, 2025. Italy’s largest indoor music festival has unveiled the first juicy slice of lineup, featuring several highly anticipated returns to Lingotto.

This year’s program includes several noteworthy artists with exclusive Italian shows. A. G. Cook will present a brand-new audiovisual show, while Blood Orange makes his first European appearance in six years. Four Tet returns after more than a decade, and Ecco2k joins the bill as well. The festival will also host the exclusive Italian debut of the collaboration between Ali Sethi and Nicolas Jaar, the latter having performed last year at C2C with his band, Darkside.

The Italian avant-pop scene will be represented by an exclusive live debut performance by IOSONOUNCANE and Daniela Pes. Additionally, the festival will introduce the Italian debuts of rising international artists like Saya Gray and Nourished By Time. Returning acts include Model/Actriz, John Maus, and Titanic featuring Mabe Fratti. Thumping bass enthusiasts can look forward to DJ sets from Djrum and Skee Mask.

The festival will unfold across two key venues in Turin: OGR Torino and Lingotto Fiere, the latter serving as the festival’s main stage – where “the Gods” gathered last November. The initial release of passes has sold out, so don’t sleep on the next drop.

Oh, and did you hear about the C2C spinoff taking place in NYC on May 9th 2025? With Oneohtrix Point Never, Nala Sinephro, Kode9 on the lineup, it sounds quite a plan for a Friday night.

Below, the names from the first announcement of the 2025 edition of C2C Festival in Turin:

A. G. Cook [UK] – EXCLUSIVE ITALIAN SHOW

Ali Sethi & Nicolas Jaar [PK/US + CL/US] – EXCLUSIVE

ITALIAN SHOW & DEBUT

Blood Orange [UK] – EXCLUSIVE ITALIAN SHOW

Djrum [UK]

Ecco2k [SE] – EXCLUSIVE ITALIAN SHOW

Four Tet [UK] – EXCLUSIVE ITALIAN SHOW

IOSONOUNCANE & Daniela Pes [IT] – EXCLUSIVE ITALIAN

SHOW & DEBUT

John Maus [US]

Model/Actriz [US] – EXCLUSIVE ITALIAN SHOW

Nourished By Time [US] – EXCLUSIVE ITALIAN SHOW & DEBUT

Saya Gray [CA/JP] – EXCLUSIVE ITALIAN SHOW & DEBUT

Skee Mask [DE]

Titanic (I. la Catolica & Mabe Fratti) [VE + GT]