i willmedievalfutureyou2. By Lilith Performance Studio

i willmedievalfutureyou2 is an imaginative, bizarre, and dystopian depiction of our

contemporary world. A constantly evolving form striving to merge into a cohesive

whole. None of the 20 evenings will be alike; works are replaced, added, and developed

throughout the entire period.

Each evening features 4-6 performances, some happening simultaneously, others

recurring at intervals, alongside sculptures, installations, films, music, readings, and

paintings.

Jacob Fabricius, curator and director of Art Hub Copenhagen, presents the

conceptual exhibition form i willmedievalfutureyou2, a series of ten non-chronological

group exhibitions spanning 100 years. These exhibitions explore the future through

imaginative, bizarre, and dystopian depictions of our present.

For i willmedievalfutureyou2, Jacob Fabricius has collaborated with Lilith Performance

Studio’ Artistic Directors -LILITH Artist Duo, drawing inspiration from the Danish

author and playwright Ida Marie Hede’s text “ Protect the Salmon”. The text will be

performed live on several evenings and also as a sound piece narrated by actors David

Dencik and Asta Kamma August, exclusively for i willmedievalfutureyou2 .

i willmedievalfutureyou2 focuses on humanity’s impact on nature and technology’s

influence on the human body, combining themes of the primitive, the grotesque, and

medieval fantasies. Each iteration changes and reshapes both the layout, presentation,

and invited artists to reflect new perspectives and evolve as an ongoing narrative.

The i willmedievalfutureyou2 series has previously been presented as more traditional

exhibitions, titled and numbered in the order of the release of the popular S t ar W ars

films (4-5-6-1), at Kunsthal Aarhus (2017 and 2018), the Museum of Contemporary Art

in Roskilde (2016), and the Art Sonje Center in South Korea (2019).