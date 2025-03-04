On the evening of March 1, 2025, amidst the vibrant atmosphere of Milan Fashion Week, Bottega Veneta orchestrated a mesmerizing event featuring the legendary punk-poet and musician Patti Smith. This intimate performance was a carefully curated offshoot of Smith’s sold-out global tour, celebrating the 50th anniversary of her groundbreaking album “Horses.”

The event, titled “Correspondences,” took place in Bottega Veneta’s newly redone headquarters within Palazzo San Fedele, a stunning 5,000 square meter former theatre in the heart of Milan. The evening was a collaborative effort with Soundwalk Collective, the avant-garde sonic arts platform founded by artist Stephan Crasneanscki and producer Simone Merli.

Patti Smith, now 78 years old, showed no signs of slowing down as she delivered a powerful performance that seamlessly blended music, poetry, politics and film. The event highlighted Smith’s enduring influence on both the music and fashion worlds, a testament to her iconic status that has spanned over five decades.

There were several highlights: Smith’s tribute to the visionary thinker, author and filmmaker Pierpaolo Pasolini, with images of Medea in the background, one of Pasolini’s masterpieces.

Another incredible moment was the recitation of a poem specially written for the occasion, dedicated to the enigmatic Italian architect Carlo Mollino. The poem explored Mollino’s fascinating double life as both a renowned designer of public buildings and a secret erotic photographer. Smith’s words painted a vivid picture of Mollino’s hidden apartment in Turin, where he created a staged fantasy world for his clandestine photoshoots.

Bottega Veneta’s artisans paid homage to Mollino’s work by recreating butterflies, a recurring motif in his secret apartment, in the entranceway of the Palazzo San Fedele. This attention to detail showcased the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship and its ability to blend art, fashion, and history.

The event also served as a poignant moment of personal reflection for Smith. She concluded the evening with a moving a cappella rendition of “Because the Night,” dedicated to her late husband, guitarist Fred “Sonic” Smith, on what would have been their 45th wedding anniversary. This emotional performance underscored the deep connection between Smith’s personal life and her art, a theme that has run throughout her career. When the singer got too emotional, all of us helped her singing this pivotal song from the late 70’s.

For Bottega Veneta, the event marked a significant moment in the brand’s evolution. Following Matthieu Blazy’s departure to Chanel, the fashion house recently announced Louise Trotter as its new creative director. Trotter’s appointment, revealed at the end of 2024, represents a welcome shift in the luxury fashion landscape, as she becomes one of the few female creative directors helming a major fashion house.

Trotter’s arrival at Bottega Veneta comes after a period of creative and commercial renaissance initiated by Daniel Lee in 2018 and continued by Blazy. The collaboration with Patti Smith and Soundwalk Collective demonstrates Bottega Veneta’s commitment to pushing boundaries and fostering connections between fashion, music, and art.

As Milan Fashion Week continues, anticipation builds for Louise Trotter’s debut show for Bottega Veneta in September. The “Correspondences” event with Patti Smith has set a high bar, showcasing the brand’s ability to create meaningful, multidisciplinary experiences that resonate with both the fashion industry and cultural connoisseurs alike.

Then a real call out: Smith shouts out for Pasolini, shouting like a manifesto, what happened to the poet back in 1975, the year he was assassinated.

