For the first time in its 20-year history, the C2C Festival has announced its first edition on American soil: C2C NYC. Unlike the historic Turin event held every November, the New York edition will be a one-night show on May 9, 2025.

The lineup is still incomplete, with more artists yet to be revealed. However, the initial names perfectly embody the Avant-Pop manifesto that C2C has proudly championed for years: Nala Sinephro, Two Shell, evilgiane and John Glacier, but most importantly, the premiere of Oneohtrix Point Never Again²’s new live show, “with live puppetry and video by Freeka Tet.” Audiences can expect something truly hallucinatory.

The venue selected to host this exciting new chapter in the C2C saga is the Knockdown Center in Queens. As Sergio Ricciardone, Founder and Director of C2C, explains, “The event will create opportunities for cultural exchange while continuing to recontextualize music and art on a global scale.” For many, it will simply be a fantastic way to enjoy new music and cross-genre aesthetics, all with the C2C brand’s guarantee of quality.

Tickets available on DICE. Don’t sleep on it!