6 May 2024, 9:00 am CET

Frank Stella, legend of Pop Art, died by

by May 6, 2024

New York (and, well, the world) has been mourning this past weekend for the loss of Frank Stella. Most toasts and gallery dinner speeches are dedicated to him and the enormous contribution he made to art.

A pioneer and visionary, sometime over the lines, Stella broke codes in art, beginning with minimalism and re-inventing Pop Art. Roberta Smith once defined his Protractor series (the half colourful circles) ‘inherently corporate’, nevertheless Stella always had his way: numerous solo exhibitions, of which two retrospectives at the MoMA.

The magazine would like to remember him with his first cover from 1978 with the work Khar Pidda.

