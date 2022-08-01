“SUPERFUTURES” Selfridges / London

Selfridges and Berlin’s Reference Festival present “SUPERFUTURES”, an immersive exhibition that brings together thirteen experiential spectacles and surreal interventions by leading artists, brands and thinkers.

“SUPERFUTURES” explores and imagines tomorrow’s world – how we might live, what might we look like, how will we behave, and what might it feel like? The exhibitions presents a vision of a hybrid future, serving as generative portal between the world-as-is and world-yet-to-come. Staged within Selfridges’ retail environment – a familiar and safe space for many – the installations will be designed to disrupt, provoke and inspire, gently probing costumers to consider, “if we continue the way we live today, where might this trajectory take us in the future?”

The show is curated by Reference Festival with Agnes Gryczkowska and presents a host visions for the future, feature work by Monira Al Qadiri, Katja Novitskova, Sevdaliza, Gentle Monster, Joey Holder, Ottolinger, Oliver Laric, Jakob Kudsk Steensen, Nico Vascellari, Ignota Books, Jan Vorisek, William Darrell, and a panel conversation with Hans Ulrich Obrist.