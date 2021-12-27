On View

27 December 2021, 8:00 am CET

“Stages of Adulthood” Sitterwerk – Kunstbibliothek und Materialarchiv

December 27, 2021
Alessandro Di Pietro, Lilac paw fade study, 2021. Pigmented wax, paraffin and polyester resin. 29 x 16 x 14 cm. Courtesy of the artist.
Costanza Candeloro, Marx the Girl 2, 2021. Bread, lancets, aluminum, and watch boxes. 10 x 70 cm. Courtesy of the artist and Martina Simeti, Milan.
Niccolò Gravina, Reverse gigantomachia, 2021. Pastel and water-paint on canvas. 73,5 x 82 cm. Courtesy of the artist.
Niccolò Gravina, Reverse gigantomachia, 2021. Pastel and water-paint on canvas. 73,5 x 82 cm. Courtesy of the artist.
Costanza Candeloro, Marx the Girl 1, 2021. Bread, lancets, and cuckoo clock. 30 x 63 cm. Marx the Girl 3, 2021. Bread, fondant n.20 – Ivory, lancets, and wood. 40 x 40 cm. Courtesy of the artist and Martina Simeti, Milan.
Costanza Candeloro, Marx the Girl 3, 2021. Detail. Bread, fondant n.20 – Ivory, lancets, and wood. 40 x 40 cm. Courtesy of the artist and Martina Simeti, Milan.
Alessandro Di Pietro, FELIX Patience, 2018. 3D printing bronze powder-filled PLA, and aluminum cylinder. 17 x 135 x 17 cm. Courtesy of the artist.
In the exhibition project “Stages of Adulthood,” curated by Luigi Alberto Cippini, Cornelia Mattiacci, new and recent works by three Italian artists – Costanza Candeloro (b. 1990), Alessandro Di Pietro (b. 1987), Niccolò Gravina (b. 1986) – are showcased in the Sitterwerk Art Library and Material Archive, a space in the guise of a now (in)accessible technological Kafkaesque Castle. “Stages of Adulthood” revolves around the urgent discomfort and eternally archaeological quest of actualizing artworks from the past, an unconditional reflex at “looking at art for new models of political action and social understanding.” 

“Stages of Adulthood” is inspired by Peter Weiss’ novel The Aesthetics of Resistance (1975 – 1981) that focuses on three working class students, aged 16-17, who gather in 1937 Berlin’s museums and galleries, and whose discussions explore the affinity between political resistance and art. When paintings or books are decried as degenerate by the new rulers, then they “feel all the more strongly about including them in the registers of sabotage acts and revolutionary manifestation.” In the scene that opens the novel, the protagonists find themselves in front of the gigantomachy of the Altar of Pergamon; through the narration, unpunctuated dialogues span from Classic mythology to the work of the new banned Modernist masters and literary authors. Weiss’ novel is a rare account on art and culture as foundational roots to explore critical formats of friendship, self-determination, bonding and youth creative and political force.

Costanza Candeloro (Bologna, 1990) graduated in 2014 from the Haute école d’art et de design in Geneva (HEAD). Her practice revolves around writing, both as a storytelling / communication tool and as a graphic symbol, with which she carries out an investigation into personal and historical spatiotemporal fragments linked to alternative narratives.

Alessandro Di Pietro (b. 1987) lives and works in Milan. His research is based on linguistic structures and cinematographic grammars, outlining methodologies that generate new narratives and production strategies through hybrid environments, inhabitants of monstrous plausible characters and non-objective technologies. His recent research is supported by the Pollock Krasner Foundation Artist Grant 2020.

Niccolò Gravina (b. 1986) lives and works in Milan, where he works at Fondazione Prada as exhibition curator. His practice in painting focuses on thematical notions such as violence and history, blended together with a structural research on symbols and semiotics.

