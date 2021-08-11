“The Dreamers” October Salon / Belgrade Biennale

Jordan Wolfson, ARTISTS FRIENDS RACISTS, 2019-2020. Twenty (20) holographic displays mounted on freestanding plywood wall. 8’ 20”. Color, silent. 278,8 × 772,2 × 65,4 cm. Edition 5 of 6, 2 AP. Photography by Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the artist and David Zwirner Inc.
Invernomuto, Black Med, Београд, Beograd, 2021.
Installation. Dimensions variable. Photography by : Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the artists and Pinksummer, Genova.
Vuk Ćuk, IS IT ALL JUST A DREAM?, 2021.
Aluminum, Plexiglas, tin, screws, toy parts, found objects, faux fur, fur, textile, latex, faux hair, faux feathers, feathers, LED lights, screens, motors, controllers, sensors, steel, ply-wood, power supply. 372.5 × 130 × 80 cm. Photography by : Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the artist.
James Bridle, Citizen Ex, 2015. Photography by Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the artist.
Josh Kline, Adaptation, 2019-2021. 16mm film, color, sound. 10′. Photography by Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the artist, 47 Canal, New York, and Modern Art, London.
THE DREAMERS. Installation view at the 58th October Salon, 2021. Photography by Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of Katja Novitskova.
Alex Israel, Pelican, 2017. Acrylic on fiberglass, stainless steel, aluminum, plastic. 38 × 203 × 119 cm.
Edition of 3 + 1 AP. Photography by Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the artist and Almine Rech.
Cao Fei, Whose Utopia, 2006. Video. 20′ 20”. Photography by Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the artist, Vitamin Creative Space, Guangzhou, and Sprüth Magers, Berlin/London/Los Angeles.
THE DREAMERS. Installation view at the 58th October Salon, 2021. Courtesy of the artist and Galerie Chantal Crousel, Paris. Photography by Nemanja Knežević.
Vuk Ćosić, Unboxing Duchamp’s Boîte, 2021.
Sound by Bakto, editing by dnlmlvnvc. Photography by Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the artist.
Founded by the city of Belgrade in 1960, with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, the October Salon | Belgrade Biennale is one of the most important cultural events in the Balkan area.
Its 58th edition opens to the public from June 25, 2021 to August 22, 2021, after several changes of date, because of the global health emergency.
THE DREAMERS. Installation view at the 58th October Salon, 2021. Photography by Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of Melika Kara and Jan Kaps, Cologne.
THE DREAMERS. Installation view at the 58th October Salon, 2021. Photography by Nemanja Knežević, Courtesy of Marguerite Humeau and C L E A R I N G, New York/Brussels.
Matt Copson, Down Boy, 2019.
2-channel laser animation. 5’20’’, looped. Photography by Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the artist and High Art, Paris.
Max Hooper Schneider, That Which Blossoms Within the Pavilion Neither In the Sky Nor On Earth (The Veela), 2021.
Site-specific installation, fiberglass resin, urethane skull and bone casts, photolumines-cent pigment, gathered environmental waste and debris. Photography by Djordje Petkovic. Courtesy of Maureen Paley, London and High Art, Paris.
Oliver Laric, Untitled, 2021. Video. Photography by Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the artist and Tanya Leighton Gallery, Berlin.
Augustas Serapinas, Cast Iron Saber, 2020.
Crude iron, swords stand. Dimensions variable. Photography by Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the artist, Apalazzo, Brescia, and Emalin, London.
Cecilia Bengolea, Bestiaire, 2019. Video color 3D animation. 7’. Photography by Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the artist.
David Horvitz, Give Us Back Our Stars, 2020-2021. Fabric. Photography by Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the artist and ChertLüdde, Berlin.
Guan Xiao, Rest In, 2017. Brass, burned acrylic color. 143 × 410 × 93 cm.
Commissioned by High Line Art, presented by Friends of the High Line and the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation. Photography by : Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the artist, Kraupa-Tuskany Zeidler, Berlin, and Antenna Space, Shanghai.
Involving 64 artists, the Biennale – called THE DREAMERS and curated by Italian curators Ilaria Marotta and Andrea Baccin, founders of CURA. – explores the space of dream as a metaphorical space of freedom, capable of re-reading categories, rules and roles, and the most established certainties. Through the gaze of dreamers, the exhibition features the complexity of our world and “the ability to create Worlds – now more than ever – and not only to inherit and live within existing ones.” (Ian Cheng)
“In a shifting of plans, times and spaces” – the curators write – “THE DREAMERS embodies the presence of different worlds which, like dreams, progress by free association and fragmentarily, in a whirlwind of images and references between dreamed dimension, imagination, dream projection, virtual sphere and existing reality.”
Sanja Ćopić, It is important that you are aware of everything at all times (expanded), 2021.
Performance and installation. Photography by Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the artist.
Aleksandra Domanović, Portret Dame u Vatri, 2021. Series of 12 off-set posters. Photography by Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the artist.
Sonja Radaković, Occupied, 2021.
Performance and video. Photography by Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the artist.
Hannah Levy, Untitled, 2018.
Nickel plated steel, silicone, pearls. 66 × 147.3 × 35.6 cm. Photography by Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the artist and mother’s tankstation, Dublin | London.
THE DREAMERS. Installation view at the 58th October Salon, 2021. Photography by Nemanja Knežević.
Courtesy of Demagog Stu-dio.
Alex da Corte, Blue Moon, 2017.
Video, color/sound. 2’ 45”.
Edition of 5 + 2 AP. Photography by Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the artist and Sadie Coles HQ, London.
Camille Henrot, Saturday, 2017.
3D video, color, sound. 19’ 32”. Photography by Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the artist, kamel mennour, Paris/London, König Galerie, Berlin/London/Seoul, and Metro Pic-tures, New York.
Daniel Steegmann Mangrané, A Dream Dreaming a Dream, 2020.
Video projection (real-time procedural computer-generated animation), infinite duration, 4 channel sound, black and white.
Commissioned and produced by Thyssen-Bornemisza Art Contemporary (TBA21). Photography by Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the artist and Esther Schipper, Berlin.
Than Hussein Clark, Aphorism Lobby Cards (A-H), 2021. Mixed media. Dimensions variable. Photography Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the artist and Galerie Karin Guenther, Hamburg.
By tracing the fundamental role of dreams in defining the most authentic spirit of the human being in every age and culture, the exhibition defines the dream world as a timeless and universal space, capable of overcoming political, cultural, language gender, religion, and expression barriers.
The largest part of the exhibition – which includes 160 works, 70 new productions, public interventions and site-specific projects – is hosted at the former military building of the Belgrade City Museum, in the surrounding park of the Museum of Yugoslavia with a Sculpture Garden, complemented by the galleries of the Cultural Centre of Belgrade – a place strongly connected to the cultural life of the city – and the Movie Theatre with a Film Program.
Radio Belgrade Channel 2 is the platform for a radio drama directed by Than Hussein Clark and a work by Alex Da Corte will be broadcast once day, on TV RTS 3 Culture and Art Program, during the exhibition.
Ebecho Muslimova, FATEBE NICHE MURAL, 2021.
Wallpaper and acrylic paint wall drawing. Photography by Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the artist and Galerie Maria Bernheim, Zurich.
Precious Okoyomon, Notes from the dream world, 2021.
Site-specific installation. Photography by Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the artist and Quinn Harrelson Gallery.
THE DREAMERS. Installation view at the 58th October Salon, 2021. Photography by Nemanja Knežević.
Courtesy of Diamond Stingily and Galerie Isabella Bortolozzi, Berlin.
DIS, Untitled, 2021.
Installation, mixed media. Dimensions variable. Photography by Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the the artists.
Elaine Cameron Weir, the witnesses turned away he signed the moon out of bed and fact folded back yielding a crumpled up smile a discarded face finally familiar it was setting the sun it was waiting for you, 2019. Stainless steel, pewter, rawhide, neon, whip antenna, chandelier parts, liquid candle, leather. 183 × 90 × 25 cm. . Photography by Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the artist and JTT, New York.
Nadežda Kirćanski, nista spec 1.0 / not much 1.0, 2018. Site-sensitive ambient installation. Photography by Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the artist.
Nenad Gajić, One Moment, 2019.
Mixed media, silicone, hair, metal, plastic, motor. 7.5 × 7.5 × 3 cm. Photography : Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the artist.
Will Benedict, Degrees of Disgust, 2019. Video loop. 5’. Photography by Nemanja Knežević. . Courtesy of Centre d’Art Contemporain Genève and Unemployed Magazine.
THE DREAMERS also includes a program of artists’ talks and performances and site-specific public interventions, among whom Cyprien Gaillard’s permanent installation, which the artist donated to the city.
THE DREAMERS is augmented by The Dreamers Library’s section, an ongoing archive of books selected by the artists, and a few new editorial productions created specifically for the event; moreover, a bookshop curated by Alexis Zavialoff, founder of Motto Distribution, presents a selection of magazines, artists’ books, essays and catalogs. While, to celebrate Belgrade’s vibrant underground club scene, The Dreamers LP limited edition will be produced with the Club Drugstore, in collaboration with local producers connected to the club’s life.
Claudia Comte, Heatwave and Melting Snake, 2021.
Larch, carpet, acrylic wall painting, dimensions variable. Photography by Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the artist, Gladstone Gallery, New York/Brussels, and König Galerie, Ber-lin/London.
Wong Ping, The Ha Ha Ha Online Cemetery Limited, 2019
Toy dentures with gold leaves, metal brackets. Dimensions variable. Photography by Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the artist, Edouard Malingue Gallery, Hong Kong/Shanghai, and Tanya Bonakdar Galle-ry, New York/Los Angeles.
Jean Marie Appriou, Écume Métallique, 2018. Aluminum. 300 × 300 × 170 cm. Photography by Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the artist and C L E A R I N G, New York/Brussels.
Jenna Sutela, Purple Matter (I Magma Cycle), 2019. Blown glass, goo, electronics. 35 × 23 × 18 cm. Photography by Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the artist. © Jenna Sutela.
Klara Hosnedlova, Untitled, 2021.
Foam, leather, gauze, reishi mushrooms, glass. 140 × 80 × 60 cm. Photography by Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the artist and Kraupa-Tuskany Zeidler, Berlin.
Marija Avramović / Sam Twidale, Sunshowers, 2019. Real-time animation. Photography by Nemanja Knežević. Courtesy of the artists. Originally commissioned by the Barbican Centre, London.
THE DREAMERS. Installation view at the 58th October Salon, 2021. Courtesy of Stuart Shave/Modern Art, London. Photography by Nemanja Knežević. © Nicolas Deshayes.
Pierre Huyghe, After Dream, 1997.
47 wind chimes, 288 aluminum tubes. Various lengths and diameters.
Exhibition copy of work in Collection Walker Art Center. Photography by Nemanja Knežević. © Pierre Huyghe.
The exhibition catalog, published in a Serbian and English double edition by the Cultural Centre of Belgrade together with CURA.BOOKS, includes texts by Ilaria Marotta and Andrea Baccin and contributions by Hans Ulrich Obrist, Mahfuz Sultan, Melanie Chan, Giulia Bini, Ben Vickers, Anthony Huberman, Tarek Elhaik, Matthew Spellberg, Emanuele Coccia, Vladimir Kulić, Sanja Bojanić, Fredi Fischli and Niels Olsen and Saša Ilić, in addition to a written contribution by Ian Cheng.
The catalog is supplemented by a large iconographic atlas of works introduced by texts written by Costanza Paissan and by an original section dedicated to artist dreams, inspired by the book Sogni/Dreams published by Hans Ulrich Obrist and Francesco Bonami in 1999, which collects unpublished textual and visual contributions and a rich collection of book and movie references by the artists.
The graphic identity, redesigned for this renewed edition of the Biennale, was designed by CURA. together with Giandomenico Carpentieri, while the editorial project was entrusted to Dan Solbach; a production of objects in limited-edition was created together with König Souvenir; while the settings were overseen by Massimo Adario’s Rome studio.