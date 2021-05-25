GLOBAL ART FUTURES, a series of online seminars hosted by Tate Liverpool

4 MARCH 2021 AT 19.00–20.30

25 MARCH 2021 AT 19.00–20.30

27 MAY 2021 AT 19.00–20.00

Explore the critical and creative place and value of art, artists and art education

In partnership with Birmingham School of Art join a series of free online seminars focusing on the critical issues facing art, artists and the art world in the wake of the global pandemic. The series includes 3 seminars taking place on 4 March, 25 March and 27 May 2021.

PROGRAMME

Thursday 4 March

19.00–20.30

Seminar 1: On Biennale Ecologies: Climate Solidarities, Pedagogies and Radical Change

This seminar features curators Lucia Pietroiusti (Curator, General Ecology project, The Serpentine Galleries) and Serubiri Moses (Writer and Curator, Greater New York 2020 exhibition, MoMA PS1).

Lucia Pietroiusti will discuss a series of artistic and curatorial projects dedicated to, or intersecting with, environmental justice and climate balance. One of the questions at the core of this presentation is: what role(s) might art be able to play in the environmental effort?

Serubiri Moses will speak about the performance organised in the Uhuru Park in Nairobi, Kenya, during 2018, in a corner of the park called Freedom Corner’, with trees that were planted there by the National Council of Women in Kenya in honor of the protest against the arrest of political prisoners.

Our two speakers will each present a short talk, followed by a discussion chaired by Jonathan Harris, formerly Head of Birmingham School of Art.

Thursday 25 March

19.00–20.30

Seminar 2: Health, Activism and Arts Practice

This seminar features artist Sheila Ghelani, and Minna Tarkka (Artistic Director of m-cult in Finland). This seminar will question what are the most urgent issues of our time and how they can be addressed through creative and cultural forms. It will also analyse the role of the socially engaged artist working with and in communities for active social change.

Sheila Ghelani will speak about the ‘why, where, who and how’ of her work in relation to heath and wellbeing; why she makes work, where her work happens, who she makes work with and the collaborative methods she employs. She will also discuss her own checklist of care.

Minna Tarkka will speak about m-cult’s collaborative programme in Helsinki’s Maunula neighbourhood, which they have reframed to focus on long-term processes aiming at building local common practices and resources. Tarkka will also discuss a new project that focuses on economies of care.

Our two speakers will each present a short talk, followed by a discussion chaired by Ailbhe Murphy, Artist and Director of Create Ireland.

Thursday 27 May

19.00–20.00

Seminar 3: Details coming soon