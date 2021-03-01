Giulia Essyad, “A Selene Blues” Fri Art Kunsthalle / Fribourg

“A Selene Blues” is the first solo exhibition of Giulia Essyad (*1992, Geneva) in an institution. On this occasion, the artist transforms the first floor of Fri Art into an environment dedicated to the universe of a heroic fantasy saga of which she is the author, actress and director. In an abandoned museum of cinema or at the premiere of a film that does not exist, advertising sets, merchandising and relics break down the barriers between entertainment, ecofeminist science fiction and institutional criticism.
Giulia Essyad, “A Selene Blues” Fri Art Kunsthalle / FribourgMarch 1, 2021
The exhibition of Giulia Essyad, winner New Heads 2020, is organized together with HEAD, Geneva.
