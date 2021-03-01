On View

1 March 2021, 9:00 am CET

Giulia Essyad, “A Selene Blues” Fri Art Kunsthalle / Fribourg

March 1, 2021
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Giulia Essyad, “A Selene Blues.” Exhibition view at Fri Art Kunsthalle, Fribourg, 2020. Photography by Guillaume Python. Courtesy of Fri Art Kunsthalle, Fribourg.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Giulia Essyad, “A Selene Blues.” Exhibition view at Fri Art Kunsthalle, Fribourg, 2020. Photography by Guillaume Python. Courtesy of Fri Art Kunsthalle, Fribourg.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Giulia Essyad, “A Selene Blues.” Exhibition view at Fri Art Kunsthalle, Fribourg, 2020. Photography by Guillaume Python. Courtesy of Fri Art Kunsthalle, Fribourg.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Giulia Essyad, “A Selene Blues.” Exhibition view at Fri Art Kunsthalle, Fribourg, 2020. Photography by Guillaume Python. Courtesy of Fri Art Kunsthalle, Fribourg.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Giulia Essyad, “A Selene Blues.” Exhibition view at Fri Art Kunsthalle, Fribourg, 2020. Photography by Guillaume Python. Courtesy of Fri Art Kunsthalle, Fribourg.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Giulia Essyad, BLUEBOT, A Selene Blues, 2020. Photography by Guillaume Python. Courtesy of Fri Art Kunsthalle, Fribourg.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Giulia Essyad, BLUEBOT STUDIES (WINDOW), 2020. Detail. Photography by Guillaume Python. Courtesy of Fri Art Kunsthalle, Fribourg.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Giulia Essyad, BLUEBOT STUDIES (WINDOW), 2020. Detail. Photography by Guillaume Python. Courtesy of Fri Art Kunsthalle, Fribourg.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Giulia Essyad, BLUEBOT STUDIES (WINDOW), 2020. Detail. Photography by Guillaume Python. Courtesy of Fri Art Kunsthalle, Fribourg.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Giulia Essyad, “A Selene Blues.” Exhibition view at Fri Art Kunsthalle, Fribourg, 2020. Photography by Guillaume Python. Courtesy of Fri Art Kunsthalle, Fribourg.

“A Selene Blues” is the first solo exhibition of Giulia Essyad (*1992, Geneva) in an institution. On this occasion, the artist transforms the first floor of Fri Art into an environment dedicated to the universe of a heroic fantasy saga of which she is the author, actress and director. In an abandoned museum of cinema or at the premiere of a film that does not exist, advertising sets, merchandising and relics break down the barriers between entertainment, ecofeminist science fiction and institutional criticism.

The exhibition of Giulia Essyad, winner New Heads 2020, is organized together with HEAD, Geneva.

Find more stories

On View