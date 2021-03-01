CUE Art Foundation: Open Call for Curatorial Project proposals

With the aim of encouraging curatorial research in tandem with exhibition planning, the Curatorial Project Open Call provides one deserving curator or curatorial team the necessary resources to realize an innovative project in CUE’s space in 2022. CUE provides institutional guidance and resources to the curator, who produces a group exhibition with related public programming and an accompanying exhibition catalogue.

The selected curator will receive valuable mentor support from an established artist or curator on the selection panel, including installation guidance in preparation for the exhibition. In addition, the curator will be awarded a $2,500 honorarium; a budget of $2,500 to divide amongst participating artists and program speakers; and a production budget of $2,000.

Proposals are evaluated on merit of project, singularity of concept, and adherence to the application guidelines. All applications submitted will be considered final and treated as such. Applicants will not be permitted to add or edit an application once it has been submitted. All incomplete or duplicate applications will be disqualified.

GUIDELINES

– Proposals must be conceptually rigorous and focus on artists, projects, and themes that are innovative, challenging, and engaging.

– Extra consideration will be given to proposals that demonstrate a creative approach to curatorial research methods and the exhibition plan, as well as those that present ideas or topics that are not well-represented in the commercial sector.

– The proposal must include four or more artists, half of whom must qualify as under-recognized (no gallery representation and no solo exhibitions in a major venue within the past five years).

– Curators may not include their own work in the exhibition.

– The curator and all proposed artists must live and work in the United States.

– Extra consideration will be given to those in the beginning stages of their curatorial careers.

– CUE strongly encourages applications that contribute to our ongoing commitment to diversity.

– The strongest proposals are those that are flexible and have room for growth—as such, a proposed exhibition that has already been shown elsewhere will not be considered as strong an exhibition as one in which the curator is seeking to build upon previous work.

WHAT THE OPPORTUNITY INCLUDES

– Five-week exhibition at CUE Art Foundation in 2022

– Curatorial support/mentoring from an established artist or curator on the selection panel

– Opportunities to develop related public programming

– Full color catalogue with essay produced through the Art Critic Mentoring Program

– $2,500 unrestricted honorarium

– $2,500 to divide amongst the participating artists and program speakers

– $2,000 production budget

– An art shipping and art handling budget

– Opening reception

– Press materials and PR support

THE SELECTION PROCESS

The Open Call is judged in two stages. After applications are screened for eligibility, an initial jury reviews applications online to select a shortlist of applicants to proceed to the next stage. The initial jury remains anonymous and includes representatives from CUE’s network of alumni and advisors.

One finalist will be selected by a separate jury comprised of four established curators and artists that will convene in late spring 2021. One of the panelists will go on to work with the Curatorial Project finalist as a mentor throughout the planning stages of the exhibition.

The final jury panelists change each year and remain confidential until finalists are announced. Recent panelists include artist, Guadalupe Maravilla; curator, Sohrab Mohebbi; artist, Ronny Quevedo; curator, Legacy Russell; curator, Marcela Guerrero; artist, David Humphrey; curator, Daniel J Sander; curator, Michelle Yun; artist, Ali Banisadr; art historian, Andrianna Campbell; and artist, Steffani Jemison, amongst others.

All applicants will be notified of results by the end of June 2021.

SUBMISSION REQUIREMENTS

– Short synopsis of proposed project – up to 60 words

– Detailed exhibition proposal that outlines both the concept and plan for the exhibition – up to 800 words

– A short explanation of why you think you should have an exhibition at CUE and what this opportunity would mean to you at this point in your career – up to 150 words

– List of at least four participating artists and short bios for each

– A completed Budget Worksheet form (see resource list)

– Curator’s CV

– Work samples – IMAGES:

– Upload at least one image per artist (up to 15 images total). Images must be submitted as JPEG, PNG, or PDFs, with filenames formatted as: ARTISTLASTNAME_1.jpeg. Images should be optimized for web/screen preview and no larger than 2MB each. We recommend images that are 72dpi and around 2000px on the longest side.

– A detailed work sample list formatted as follows:

Filename (eg. ARTISTLASTNAME_1.jpg)

Artist name, artwork title, year, medium, dimensions

Any additional description

– Work samples – VIDEO/AUDIO:

If applicable, please provide URL links for video and time-based work. Vimeo is preferred for video. Soundcloud is preferred for audio. Please note: Video/audio samples exceeding 3 minutes may not be viewed in their entirety. For longer pieces we recommend creating an excerpt or providing a cue point in the notes.

Include the following information:

– URL

– Password (if applicable)

– Artist name, artwork title, year, duration

– Any additional description

