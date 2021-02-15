New content on the 5th floor, the virtual space of the Centre d’Art Contemporain Genève

Launched in 2018, the 5th floor, the virtual space of the Centre d’Art Contemporain Genève, is continuing its curatorial programme in collaboration with worldwide artists, curators, philosophers, scholars, writers and more. As a true polyphonic project, this online platform brings together a production space, a radio station, and a tool for disseminating artists’ voices and ideas.

Overmorrow’s Library

A podcast by Federico Campagna

In Overmorrow’s Library, Federico Campagna discusses books and authors whose work explores the limits of the ‘world’ as the framework through which our consciousness experiences the chaos of reality. This weekly podcast can be accessed on the 5th floor and is now also available on Spotify and Apple podcasts.

In its latest episode, Ignota publishers Sarah Shin and Ben Vickers discuss their ongoing cultural work on the “techniques of awakening”. Listen now

Chiara Fumai

Poems I Will Never Release. 2007-2017

A range of online content for the last month of the exhibition

The 360° visit of retrospective Poems I Will Never Release, 2007–2017 is a virtual reconstruction of the Centre, which allows to navigate virtually through the work of Chiara Fumai. Visit now

To complete the visit, a new video and podcast episode explore the presence of occult elements in the work of Chiara Fumai. In The Occult Guide to Chiara Fumai and Women Artists Practicing Magic, Sofia Kouloukouri talks with Marco Pasi, Associate Professor and Director of the Centre for the History of Hermetic Philosophy at the University of Amsterdam (UvA) and member of the scientific committee of “The Church of Chiara Fumai.” Together, they explore the world of occultism and magic which has strongly influenced the work of Chiara Fumai and many women artists, including Georgiana Houghton, Hilma af Klint, Emma Kunz, Goshka Macuga, Maria Loboda, and Georgina Starr. Watch the video

The video is completed by Occult Elements, a podcast conversation in which Sofia Kouloukouri and Marco Pasi try to answer various questions, such as: How does the artist position herself in relation to these references? What differences can be found between different generations of women artists? How does a sigil work? Find out the answers

5th floor radio: A selection of music from Chiara Fumai’s record collection

Guillaume Sorge, curator of the 5th floor radio, had the opportunity to meet the artist in the early 2000s in Milan, a time when she was performing as a DJ and organized many events.

For this month’s carte blanche, he pays tribute to Chiara Fumai with a selection of music chosen from her personal record collection. These are songs she listened to and mixed in the 2000s: crazy, sad, electronic, cheap and romantic albums. Listen now