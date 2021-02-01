Edouard Malingue Gallery presents the second edition of it online journal featuring Nabuqi

Edouard Malingue Gallery shares the second edition of its online journal 《 》featuring Nabuqi (b. 1984 Inner Mongolia, lives in Beijing).

The journal was created with the idea to provide another space to understand the gallery’s artists’ practice, through casual conversations about their closest surroundings. There is no clear meaning to the journal hence the title,《 》. Included in the journal is a conversation between He Xiao and Nabuqi, photographed at the artist’s studio in Beijing.

Nabuqi’s recent exhibitions include the 58th Venice Biennale (Venice, 2019); Cold Nights (UCCA Art Centre, 2017); Absent Paragraph (Museum Beelden aan Zee, 2017); Any Ball (Central Academy of Fine Arts, 2017), The 11th Shanghai Biennale (2016) and The 10th Gwangju Biennale (2016). She was nominated for the 2016 Art Sanya Huayu Youth Award.

Nabuqi’s first solo exhibition with our gallery will be held later this Fall.