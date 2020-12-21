K-T Z Gallery organizes an online benefit for Women in Exile and KuB

As we close this turbulent year, K-T Z Gallery is organizing a benefit to support local charitable organizations whose work they admire.

The artists and K-T Z will donate the full proceeds to Women in Exile and KuB in Berlin.

Women in Exile e.V. is a Berlin/Potsdam-based group that fights for the rights of refugee women. They address women’s health issues, violence against women in camps, LGBT rights, living conditions as asylum seekers, and the structural problems of the asylum system.

KuB (Kontakt- und Beratungsstelle für Flüchtlinge und Migrant_innen e.V.) serves as a contact point and advice center for refugees and migrants here in Kreuzberg. KuB offers free advice services on asylum rights and provides assistance with mental health and social problems.

Participating artists: aLifveForms, Alexander Carver, Klára Hosnedlová, Katja Novitskova, Pieter Schoolwerth, Avery Singer, Slavs and Tatars, Anna Uddenberg, Yu Honglei, Zhou Siwei.