Uniqlo Tate Lates: Night In, an artist-led programme organized in occasion of the exhibition “Bruce Nauman”

Uniqlo Tate Lates: Night In is artist-led programme organized by Tate Modern in occasion of the exhibition “Bruce Nauman“. On December 3rd from 7 pm, artists across the world will respond to the exhibition with talks, music, poetry and film.

Introduction: Thristian / Global Roots

Worldwide FM and Global Roots founder Thristian will be the host for the night, introducing artists across the evening and reflecting on the exhibition as he records from Tate Modern.

Music: Emma-Jean Thackray programmed in collaboration with Global Roots and Tate Collective

Tune in for a unique collaboration between composer and performer Emma-Jean Thackray, Global Roots and Tate Collective.

Emma-Jean Thackray and her band perform an improvised set in response to the work of Nauman, recorded at Tate Modern.

Poetry: James Massiah programmed in collaboration with Global Roots and Tate Collective

Poet and musician James Massiah brings a unique response to Nauman’s playful and subversive neon works.

Film: Marianna Simnett The Udder

Artist Marianna Simnett’s The Udder (2014, 16 min) is a narrative short film set on an English dairy farm. Using inventive storytelling and set devices, it explores how children develop psycho-sexually through play while also looking at milk production processes. Physical and perceived forces of corruption come to entangle these two threads.

The film is preceded by a conversation with the artist and Andrea Lissoni, curator of the Bruce Nauman exhibition.