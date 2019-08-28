“Does Madonna drown herself in the ocean? Does she move on from her lover? Whatever the case, there is no denying this moody video is one of Madge’s most effective ever…” – Christopher Rosa, VH1 (2016)

“The sea is all around; we’re destined to sail forever” – Russian Ark (2002)

There’s a lot to admire about the shallows, that section of the shoreline where toddlers raise hell and dig their little hands into the wet sand like mooring posts. You can spend hours playing with unruly crabs and cuttlebones, or dipping frosted sea glass into the surf to give it back its polish. You can lie on your belly with your head above water and let the soft tide move you this way and that. Or you can just stand and look – at empty seashells and crowded rock pools, at whitecaps and diving gulls.

It’s also the domain of less charming things – washed-away sandcastles, sea worms and biting gnats. There’s dirty sewage breezes and bathers emerging tangled in stingers that slop across their backs. Not to mention the site of many accidents – a sudden dumping wave, popsicles lost in the froth, a bodyboard that sticks instead of slides, giving its rider a rude jolt.

What we think of as the edge of the ocean is really a halfway point, the threshold between two great masses. Not quite deep enough to swim, not quite dry enough to feel comfortably grounded. A few steps forward and you’re floundering to stay afloat, a short stumble backwards and you’re lying on a beach towel. It’s a foamy mess of land and sea that manages to be both and neither.

Likewise this setting recurs in cinema as a space for those who are caught between choices, immersed in the interminable, emotional muck of changing their lives. In particular, the image of a woman standing on the shore, water lapping at her ankles or her calves, reappears throughout disparate films, between cultures and across decades. It nevertheless always expresses the same mood: the boundless potential of being stuck.

Take Madonna, for example, traipsing up and down the coast in the music video for ‘The Power of Good-Bye’. It was the fourth single from 1998’s Ray of Light, an album already drenched in aquatic imagery with tracks like ‘Swim’ and ‘Drowned World / Substitute for Love’. A bubbling ballad about deciding to leave a closed-hearted lover, the corresponding clip seems to have been recorded at the bottom of a lake – soaked as it is in everything green and blue.

Caught at a romantic impasse, the artist finds herself on the brink of singledom and, quite literally, the Pacific Ocean. Pacing toward the waves, it’s less an image of vacant contemplation and more about being drawn to the kind of thrilling chaos that only the ocean adequately metaphorises. In other words, she’s not staring off into the distance because she’s consumed with sadness, rather she’s looking to be submerged in the new experiences that this resolution could offer – in all that is thrilling, fearsome, sick, sexy and free.

These shots, a direct homage to the seaside suicide of Joan Crawford in Humoresque(dir. Jean Negulesco, 1946), could seem a world away from the ’Cherish’ video, wherein Madonna rolled about in the surf in Herb Ritts-lensed ecstasy. But really they’re equally joyous. To pause at the edge of the earth is here like being engulfed in an ocean of possibility, with every version of one’s life visible at once – the choices taken and abandoned, the gladness and despair, the small losses, missed opportunities and thundering delight. Placing both character and spectator amid that unknowable mass grants them shared access to an alternate temporality, not of mere fantasy but of indeterminate imagination.

Similarly, Crawford’s watery death in Humoresque is more a moment of absolution than of abject tragedy. She plays jaded socialite Helen Wright, trapped in a stagnant marriage until falling for young concert violinist Paul Boray (John Garfield). Eager to pursue a chance at true love but realising that her adulterous past will likely spoil his nascent career, she heads to the coast and drunkenly drowns herself to the tune of Wagner’s ‘Liebestod’. The frame cuts back and forth between crashing waves and Crawford’s face in tear stained close-up until the two images become one. Gorgeously edited and soaked in melodrama, this finale is one of soaring emotionality, putting Wright’s tortured romantic backstory to rest and offering her lover a chance for renewal. If, Biblically speaking, large bodies of water function as a reminder of the end of days, then it stands that this cinematic motif affords both destruction and renewal, endless promise and grave finality.

On a less sacrificial note, the same sense of overwhelming potential permeates shoreline scenes in everything from Edward Yang’s debut That Day, On the Beach(1983) to Wiccan horror Night of the Eagle(1962), Hong Sang-soo’s Claire’s Camera(2017) and Celine Sciamma’s Cannes favourite Portrait of a Lady on Fire(2019). These are all women on the verge – not necessarily of an amphibious breakdown – but each and every one consumed by the business of change and keen to be immersed in some parallel strand of their own lives. It’s an infantile escape made with all the understanding that comes with having survived the trials of adulthood.

That’s also how we come upon Nicole Kidman in the final shot of Jonathan Glazer’s much-reevaluated grief opera Birth (2004). Manhattan widow Anna (Kidman) has spent a decade recovering from her loss and is on the brink of marrying somewhat clammy fiancé Joseph (Danny Huston) when a young boy interrupts their engagement party to reveal that he is her dead husband reincarnated. Initially sceptical but increasingly bewitched by the child’s uncanny knowledge of their marriage, she finds herself falling in love all over again with his reanimation of her former life. When it’s eventually revealed that she’s been the subject of an elaborate trick, crafted by a well-meaning boy with a hyperactive imagination, Anna is forced to reckon with her misery for a second time – the grief of loss and alsoof choosing to capitulate and marry a new husband who is so clearly out-of-step with her own psychology and capacity for gentleness.

In the film’s closing moments, she has abandoned her Hamptons wedding reception to trudge down to the shore, standing like a salt pillar in the freezing water, with only her chest heaving in some devastating hyperventilation. Although calling to mind Kidman’s proximity to aquatic tragedy in everything from Dead Calm(1989) and To Die For (1995) to The Hours(2002), this sequence is something different. Here she stumbles through the shallows in order to retrieve the same overwhelming sense of possibility that she felt when first learning that her husband might have somehow returned.

Awash in all the competing realities of her life – the partner she did and didn’t lose, the boy she did and didn’t run off with – as well as the stubborn sense that the lie might still be true, Anna is simultaneously exhausted by sadness and experiencing some strange reverie. She is emboldened by revisiting that exciting feeling of unknowability. When Joseph eventually runs down to the beach and pulls his new wife from the surf, she lets out a gasp that is somehow anguish, climax and exorcism all stitched together. Together they stagger away from the sea foam and tide pools, stepping through the type of sand that refuses to sink underfoot.

It’s sometimes difficult to imagine why anyone would be drawn to the sea, so eager to dip in a naked toe as it rolls and calms and crashes around them. For all its sloppy violence, there’s ultimately a kind of safety in returning to that space, as if still a toddler on a summer’s day. That truth is found in the reappearing beach from Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind(2004), the cyclical waves in Christopher Nolan’s middling sci-fi Interstellar(2014) or the digitally rendered ocean that fills the final frames of Alexander Sokurov’s experimental history film Russian Ark (2002). If we accept that the chaotic patterns of the ocean are destined to come around again and again, then the act of decision-making is altogether less intimidating. It becomes something to wallow in rather than be threatened by. After all, it is indescribably freeing to be reminded that the entire experience of living is a mechanically repetitive mess.

It’s akin to wading through your own head – or what we might imagine our feelings to look like on the inside, if you cracked them like a hen’s egg – once sloshing now still, monotonous and surprising. To be lingering at the edge of that mass is to be swimming through a deluge of possibility, including the risk of utter failure at every moment. Just as Russian Ark’s wondrous one-shot structure balances on a knife-edge or Anna’s new marriage will likely be irrevocably stained in Birth, there is much to be afraid of in a leap of faith or a drastic change. But there is also limitless potential in that process – in standing on the shore, feet idly brushing past innumerable soft-boned and hard shelled things in the water below.