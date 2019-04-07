ASPESI >> Art Fast Forward presents a program of actions and projects with young international artists curated by Flash Art and characterised by the magazine’s editorial direction, including exhibitions, installations, showcases, talks, meetings, readings, and performances.

The first action during miart and Salone del Mobile in Milan, is with artist Jonathan Binet (1984, lives in Paris) in collaboration with Balice / Hertling gallery in Paris, curated by CGPS ​​(Gea Politi and Cristiano Seganfreddo) Flash Art publishers.

A conversation between Jonathan Binet, Gea Politi and Cristiano Seganfreddo, the result of an active and unique collaboration between Aspesi and Flash Art, two realities that marked Italian and international history in their areas, lifestyle and contemporary art.

A dimension aimed at discovering the “Fast Forward” territories in art and design, in the gallery/space of the new Aspesi Flagship Store in Via San Pietro All’Orto 24 in Milan.

During the evening also the presentation of DOPPIA50, an exclusive shirt-jacket, reinterpretation of two cult items from the ASPESI wardrobe (“C” the chambray shirt and “13” the shirt in technical fabric), the first chapter of a trilogy of Icons that will be unveiled during 2019, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of ASPESI.