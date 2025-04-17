Protected: Generosity Is Its Own Kind of Power. Han Nefkens in Conversation with Elvira Dyangani OseApril 17, 2025
Han Nefkens is a writer, art collector, and patron of the arts based in Barcelona. What started in 2001 with the purchase of a video installation by Pipilotti Rist has grown into a contemporary art collection consisting of photographs, videos, installations, and paintings by Jeff Wall, Roni Horn, Bill Viola, Shirin Neshat, Felix Gonzalez-Torres, and others. The more than five hundred works are lent as “promised gifts” to several museums in the Netherlands including the Boijmans Van Beuningen Museum, Museum de Pont, Huis Marseille, and the Rijksmuseum. In 2006, Nefkens established the Han Nefkens Foundation, to support emerging and mid-career video artists by financing production and providing them with an international platform through its collaboration with, up until now, more than sixty art institutions worldwide, including Mori Art Museum, Tokyo; MAXXI, Rome; Singapore Art Museum; M+, Hong Kong; MUAC, Mexico City; Bass Museum of Art, Miami; MACBA, Barcelona; Museu Tàpies, Barcelona; and Fundació Joan Miró, Barcelona.
The foundation does this through grants, scholarships, and commissions. Because of its extensive world-wide network it is able to present new video works created by these artists to a diverse and global audience. While doing this, the foundation strives for a personal and long-term relationship with the people and institutions it works with. In short, the Han Nefkens Foundation connects people through art. Nefkens also writes about numerous subjects, including art, his struggle with HIV, and his travels around the world. These vignettes can be found on his blog: https://www.hannefkens.com/ The thread running through all Han Nefkens’s activities is a strong desire to share. Nefkens says, “Giving is one of the most underrated values in society. By setting up something that I can share with others, I open myself up to the world. I can’t imagine anything more enriching than that.”
Elvira Dyangani Ose has occupied the role of director of the Museu d’Art Contemporani de Barcelona (MACBA) since September 2021. Previously, she was director of The Showroom, London. She sits on the Advisory Council of Tate Modern and is a member of the Thought Council of the Fondazione Prada, where she has curated numerous projects, including: “Theaster Gates: True Value”; “Nástio Mosquito: T.T.T. Template Temples of Tenacity”; and “Betye Saar: Uneasy Dancer.” Until the end of November 2018, she was Creative Time’s senior curator, co-curating the eleventh edition of the Creative Time Summit, titled “On Archipelagos and Other Imaginaries: Collective Strategies to Inhabit the World,” among other projects. Dyangani Ose was curator of the eighth Gothenburg International Biennial for Contemporary Art (GIBCA 2015) and Curator of International Art at Tate Modern (2011–14). Previously, she was curator at the Centro Atlántico de Arte Moderno, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, and the Centro Andaluz de Arte Contemporáneo, Seville, and artistic director of the “Rencontres Picha” Lubumbashi Biennial (2013). Multidisciplinary in nature, her curatorial projects address the narration of history as a collective experience, the way in which public space is intervened, and the recovery of non-Western narratives and epistemologies. They include: “A Story Within a Story…” (2015); “Ibrahim El-Salahi: A Visionary Modernist” (2013); “Across the Board” (2012–14); “Carrie Mae Weems: Social Studies” (2010); “Arte Invisible” (2009, 2010); and “Olvida Quien Soy/Erase Me From Who I Am” (2006). As a specialist in contemporary African art, she has taught seminars and participated in conferences about contemporary African artistic production and culture. She is a doctoral candidate in the Department of History of Art and Visual Studies at Cornell University in New York. She holds an Advanced Studies Diploma in the history and theory of architecture from the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya and a degree in art history from the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona. Recently, she served as a visiting professor in Catalan Studies, an initiative organized by the Institut Ramón Llull and the Center for European and Mediterranean Studies (CEMS) at New York University.
Taipei Biennial announces its artists
Today Taipei Fine Arts Museum announced the provisional list of artists who will participate in the 2008 Taipei Biennial.
Ed Atkins in Conversation with Massimiliano Gioni at New Museum
Join us for a conversation with artist Ed Atkins and Massimiliano Gioni, Edlis Neeson Artistic Director at the New Museum…
Kunsthalle Praha presents its inaugural program
Kunsthalle Praha (Prague, Czech Republic) opens its doors to the public, offering a brand-new space on Prague’s cultural map. The…
NEW INC announces its Year 9 Open Call
NEW INC, the New Museum‘s incubator for people working at the intersection of art, design, and technology, has annouced its…