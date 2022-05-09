Open Call is The Shed’s performance program for the summer

Launched as part of The Shed’s inaugural year program, Open Call is a large-scale commissioning program for early-career NYC-based artists. For its second iteration, 27 artists out of 1,500 proposals were selected by interdisciplinary leaders and professionals in their fields, including other artists and members of The Shed’s staff, to present work in an exhibition and performance series in the summers of 2021 and 2022. Selected artists each received a commissioning fee of up to $15,000 depending on the scope of their projects, robust production support, and resources to further nurture their practices and expand their audiences.

This summer the final group of artists from the second Open Call will present their work at The Shed. Get to know the current and past artists and learn more about their commissions below.