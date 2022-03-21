A Virtual Tour of the Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet as It’s Kept

Join the Whitney for a virtual tour led by one of the Whitney’s Joan Tisch Teaching Fellows. Each session will offer an introduction to a sampling of the work shown in the exhibition. During the thirty-minute talk, participants are invited to comment and ask questions through a moderated chat for a fifteen-minute Q&A following the talk.
A Virtual Tour of the Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet as It’s KeptMarch 21, 2022
Virtual tours are live on Thursdays at 12 pm.
Free with registration.
Find more stories
Whitney Museum presents an online talk about Whitney Biennial history
The Whitney Biennial was introduced in 1932 as a way to chart the most relevant art and ideas in the…
apexart presents the new program for 2021-2022
apexart Open Calls present an opportunity for artists, curators, and others in related fields to explore an idea through an apexart…
2014 Whitney Biennial / New York
103 participants have been selected for the 2014 Whitney Biennial, which will take place from March 7 to May 25.
Zoe Leonard Whitney Museum of American Art / New York
“Zoe Leonard: Survey” at the Whitney Museum of American Art is the artist’s first retrospective in a major American museum.…