21 March 2022, 9:00 am CET

A Virtual Tour of the Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet as It’s Kept

Trinh T. Minh-ha, What about China?, 2021. Still from HD video, color, sound. 135′. © Moongift Films. Courtesy of the artist and Moongift Films.

Join the Whitney for a virtual tour led by one of the Whitney’s Joan Tisch Teaching Fellows. Each session will offer an introduction to a sampling of the work shown in the exhibition. During the thirty-minute talk, participants are invited to comment and ask questions through a moderated chat for a fifteen-minute Q&A following the talk.

Virtual tours are live on Thursdays at 12 pm.

Free with registration.

