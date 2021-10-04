The Underground Museum in Los Angeles awards the first Noah Davis Prize

Established in 2021 in partnership with the CHANEL Culture Fund, and named in honor of our visionary founder’s curatorial legacy, the Noah Davis Prize celebrates curators who are innovating in their field and broadening cultural audiences.

Each year, the prize will be offered to three curators who are nominated anonymously by their peers and selected by a jury of distinguished artists, curators, and critics.

This year, the inaugural recipients are Candice Hopkins, Jamillah James, and Thomas Jean Lax, who were selected by a jury comprised of Hilton Als (independent curator; staff writer, The New Yorker), Christine Y. Kim (Curator of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles County Museum of Art), and Lowery Stokes Sims (Art Historian and Curator).

In addition to an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize, the awardees will be invited to participate in a curatorial symposium at The Underground Museum hosted in partnership with the CHANEL Culture Fund in Spring 2022.