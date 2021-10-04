MoMA presents the premiere of Adam Pendleton’s most recent film: So We Moved: A Portrait of Jack Halberstam

Join artist Adam Pendleton for the premiere of his most recent film, So We Moved: A Portrait of Jack Halberstam, followed by a conversation between Pendleton and the subject of the film, theorist Jack Halberstam. Throughout Halberstam’s intellectual life, the author and gender theorist has reframed urgent questions about what Pendleton refers to as “the validity of queer theory with respect to the most pressing political and social movements of the past decade.”

So We Moved: A Portrait of Jack Halberstam is the latest in Pendleton’s series of video portraits of artists, dancers, and activists. Previous subjects include Kyle Abraham, Ishmael Houston-Jones, Lorraine O’Grady, and Yvonne Rainer. This new work was conceived as part of the MoMA exhibition Adam Pendleton: Who Is Queen?. This program is moderated by Stuart Comer, The Lonti Ebers Chief Curator of Media and Performance.