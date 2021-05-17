FLASH FEED

From Black Boxes to Open Systems: Ask Rhizome, a Digital Preservation Q&A

May 17, 2021
Cover Image: Treemap visualization of server file system. Courtesy of Rhizome.

“From Black Boxes to Open Systems” is a knowledge-sharing initiative presented by the New Museum’s digital art affiliate Rhizome. The project aims to support artists and art organizations develop a better understanding of the concepts, skills, and infrastructure necessary for the exhibition, collection, and stewardship of born-digital art.

Join Rhizome staff for a live call-in show to discuss your questions and concerns related to the presentation and preservation of born-digital art, past and present. In this Zoom Webinar, audience members will be invited to submit questions and links for Rhizome’s Preservation Director Dragan Espenschied and Software Curator Lyndsey Jane Moulds—along with other members of the Rhizome team—to discuss live on the air.

This program will be presented via Zoom, register for this online program here.

